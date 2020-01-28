Fed signals steady interest rate policy
WASHINGTON — For the first time in years, Federal Reserve officials will hold their latest policy meeting this week feeling broadly satisfied with where interest rates are and with seemingly no inclination to change them anytime soon.
Chairman Jerome Powell has expressed a sense of gratification with Fed policy, thanks to a steady economy driven by a robust jobs market. The unemployment rate is at a 50-year low. Economic growth remains solid if modest at a roughly 2% annual rate. With inflation low, the Fed could potentially stand pat for months.
Yet even with the Fed seemingly comfortable with the range of its benchmark rate — a historically low 1.5% to 1.75% — questions about its policy-making remain. They include what the next steps might be for the Fed’s ongoing purchases of short-term Treasury bills, which are intended to keep overnight lending markets free-flowing and to hold down short-term borrowing rates. Officials will also likely spend time at their meeting today and Wednesday discussing their ongoing review of how the Fed should adapt its policies for a persistently low-inflation, low-interest rate environment.
There is also continued uncertainty about the global economy, concern about high levels of corporate debt and potential risks to the financial markets from consistently ultra-low rates.
New-homes sales fall in December
WASHINGTON — U.S. sales of newly built homes fell 0.4% in December, cooling slightly after low mortgage rates fueled gains for much of 2019.
The Commerce Department said Monday that new single-family houses sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 694,000 last month. But for all of 2019, sales climbed 10.3% to 681,000, the highest total since 2007 when 776,000 new homes were sold as the housing bubble was beginning to deflate ahead of the Great Recession.
Last year’s gains were driven entirely by new homes purchased in the South and West. Sales of new homes slumped in the Northeast and Midwest in 2019.
Lower mortgage rates began to boost real estate sales relative to 2018. December’s median new-home sales price was $331,400, up 0.5% from a year ago.
Stocks tumble on coronavirus fears
U.S. stocks tumbled Monday afternoon after China announced a sharp rise in cases of a new virus that threatens to crimp global economic growth.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 each fell about 1.1%, giving up a significant portion of their gains for January. Airlines, resorts and other companies that rely on travel and tourism suffered steep losses. Gold prices rose as did bonds as investors headed for safer holdings. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.61%, its lowest level since October.
Investors are in a “sell first, ask questions later situation,” said Alec Young, managing director of global markets research at FTSE Russell. “We don’t know badly it will impact the global economy,” Young said.