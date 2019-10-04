MGM reaches $800M deal with Vegas’ victims
LAS VEGAS — Two years after a shooter rained gunfire on country music fans from a high-rise Las Vegas hotel, MGM Resorts International reached a settlement that could pay up to $800 million to families of the 58 people who died and hundreds of others who were injured, attorneys announced Thursday.
It will resolve hundreds of lawsuits in multiple states that seek compensation for a range of physical and psychological injuries from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and comes just two days after the second anniversary of the Oct. 1, 2017, massacre.
Victims say the casino giant failed to protect 22,000 people at a concert venue it owns or stop the shooter from spending several days amassing an arsenal of assault-style weapons and ammunition in his suite at the Mandalay Bay resort.
Google joins White House training plan
WASHINGTON — Google pledged Thursday to help train a quarter of a million people for technology jobs, adding its name to a White House initiative designed to get private companies to expand training opportunities for Americans.
CEO Sundar Pichai announced the commitment during an appearance with White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump at El Centro community college in Dallas.
Growth in service sector slows
WASHINGTON — Growth in the U.S. economy’s vast services sector slowed sharply in September to its lowest point in three years, suggesting that the Trump administration’s trade conflicts and rising uncertainty are weakening the bulk of the economy.
The Institute for Supply Management said that its non-manufacturing index sank to 52.6 from 56.4 in August. Readings above 50 signal growth.
Retail federation sees solid holiday sales
NEW YORK — The National Retail Federation forecasts that holiday sales will rise between 3.8% and 4.2% even as uncertainty looms.
The holiday sales forecast marks an increase from the disappointing 2.1% growth seen in the November and December 2018 period. This year’s holiday forecast is above the average holiday sales growth of 3.7% over the previous five years.