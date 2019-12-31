News in your town

News in brief

U.S. stocks move broadly lower to start holiday-shortened week

Happy new decade: Local venues, law enforcement gear up for unusually busy Tuesday night

Cuba City could see construction of combined housing and child care complex

Dyersville council signs off on facade program, awards $50,000

As robots take over warehousing, workers pushed to adapt

Amazon says holiday shopping broke records this year

7 local business stories to watch in 2020

Health officials laud changes to tobacco laws, while retailers, police work to sort out new rules

'Time to do something else:' Firearms business in Dubuque to close in 2020

Rust Belt region banks on becoming hub for electric vehicles

Guebert column: The customers always write

Lab-grown fish just got real. San Diego startup shows off first slaughter-free yellowtail

Drones need huge tracking network for expanded flights, FAA says

Connecticut courts moving notices from newspapers to website

You may have to give more personal data to get personal loan

China's November soybean imports rise after US trade deal

Property owners seek to place ads on buildings ahead of MLB game in Dyersville

Volkswagen raises forecast for electric car production

Newseum hailed free press, but got beaten by free museums

French oil refineries blocked as pension strike hits day 23

Local markets

Another executive departs as Boeing tries to correct course

New convenience store, truck stop opens in Manchester

Coming closure of small Delaware County town's lone bank branch part of larger trend

U.S. stocks close at record highs; Nasdaq goes above 9,000

Business news in brief

World shares mostly higher; China plans stimulus measures

Local markets

Online sales make up a larger portion of overall sales again

New convenience store, truck stop opens in Manchester

Bank executives say Wisconsin's economy should remain strong

At each end of Pacific, skepticism over China farm purchases

'A pretty simple recipe:' Dubuque restaurant owners credit good food, service for successful 25 years

Report: Electronic medical records adding to physician workload

Spahn & Rose announces 2nd acquisition of 2019

New Platteville Regional Chamber executive director selected

Former Uber CEO Kalanick severs ties with ride-hailing giant

Wildfires cause turmoil in CA property insurance market

On the Money: Tips to make the best of post-holiday shopping

Local markets

NW Illinois farmers learn more about industrial hemp