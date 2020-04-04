Local markets Telegraph Herald Apr 4, 2020 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GavilonCorn — April 3.10ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Beans — April 7.91 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Letter: Dubuque manufacturer Flexsteel Industries lays off 40 for 3 months Flight reductions at Dubuque Regional Airport reflect broader economic downturn Local markets Stocks drop as coronavirus crunches the job market, economy A bleak US jobs report likely portends even deeper losses Small biz rescue off to slow start; some banks not ready Letter: Dubuque manufacturer lays off 40 for 3 months Dyersville organization buys bowling alley, shuttered supper club 'No one's immune to this:' Dubuque businesses share concerns with Ernst In Dubuque County, nationwide, unemployment claims soar COVID-19 wreaks havoc on economy Local help line for COVID-19 relief funding expanded to include all businesses Poll: About half of workers lose income due to virus Amid pandemic, Dubuque cleaning products company sees meteoric growth Feds seek breakup of Altria-Juul deal on antitrust grounds Trump says he expects Russia, Saudis to cut oil production Local markets UPDATE: Reynolds extends Iowa's school, business closures through April 30 Hundreds gather for Iowa horse auction, defying guidelines Local help line for COVID-19 relief funding expanded to include all businesses Local markets Stocks skid as physical, economic toll of virus worsens U.S. businesses cut 27,000 jobs in March, before virus hit Business news in brief 2 of Iowa's 5 medical marijuana dispensaries closed Help wanted: Some local businesses looking to hire amid COVID-19 crisis Disputed Canada-U.S. pipeline work to start in April Local markets FDA changes boost alcohol for sanitizer from ethanol makers Stocks fall, capping Wall Street's worst quarter since 2008 Disputed Canada-US oil pipeline work to start in April Deere temporarily shuts down Dubuque plant after COVID-19 case confirmed Paid leave requirement eased for Iowans filing for unemployment due to COVID-19 Experts: GM moving quickly on ventilator production Macy's to furlough majority of its 125,000 workers Wisconsin dairy farmers hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak Local markets Deere temporarily shuts down Dubuque plant after COVID-19 case confirmed Paid leave requirement eased for Iowans filing for unemployment due to COVID-19 Person who makes a difference: Local food program springs into action Retail sales rise in rural eastern Iowa, drop in Dubuque County Boscobel-based bank to open branch in Prairie du Chien Biz Buzz: Local photographer captures memories; area boutique expands; restaurants struggle to adapt Boscobel-based bank to open branch in Prairie du Chien Local companies take advantage of booming business trend: Social media marketing Guebert: Prepare for worst, pray for best Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements Iconic plant's end spells doom for struggling coal industry Rural America watches pandemic erupt in cities as fear grows Buddy, can you spare a dime? Echoes of '30s in viral crisis?