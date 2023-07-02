Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Medical Associates appointed Lynee Robson as its new chief financial officer.
•
Ashley Hinzmann joined St. Mark Youth Enrichment as office coordinator.
Cottingham & Butler announced the following new hires:
Noah Goth as a marketer.
Madison Zweber as a product associate.
Elizabeth Rose-Tolstedt as a member services coordinator.
Mason Lee as a payroll and benefit associate.
Carlene Hermann as a sales executive.
Austin Fitzgerald, Logan Eigenberger and Carli Holman as client service representatives.
Arik Daniels and Jared Lekar as account administrators.
Kelli Pope as a claims coordinator.
Regean Tobin as a benefits service assistant.
Cathleen Butler as an accounting specialist.
Drew Logel as a business analyst.
Erin Rang as a claims representative.
Maylana White and Alexis Rave-Bofelli as service representatives.
Zach Dempsey as a software engineer.
Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County, Wis., hired Mitchell Whalen as a primary care physician.
Mi-T-M Corp. announced promoting Mike Steffen to engineering manager and Sean Snyder to engineering projects manager.
The Iowa Women’s Foundation recognized Beth McGorry, of St. Mark Youth Enrichment, in its Ovation: a Tribute to Women and Girls publication.
Telegraph Herald
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.