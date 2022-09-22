Walmart announcement indicates cautious approach to holiday hiring
NEW YORK — Walmart said it will hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, a majority of them seasonal workers.
The move, announced Wednesday, comes as the nation’s largest retailer and largest private employer said it’s in a stronger staffing position heading into the holidays than last year and is now focusing on hiring only seasonal workers, rather than permanent workers. Just like in past years, the company will first offer current workers the opportunity to pick up additional shifts if they want to earn extra money for the holidays.
A year ago, the Bentonville, Ark.-based chain announced that it was looking to hire roughly 150,000 new U.S. store workers, most of them permanent, full-time positions. Last fall, it also said it was planning to hire 20,000 permanent workers for its distribution and fulfillment centers, as the pandemic created big disruptions at various points in retailers’ supply chain networks.
Even as retailers look to hire fewer holiday workers, it could still be challenging. Companies that typically hire thousands of seasonal workers are again heading into the holidays during one of the tightest job markets in decades.
The job market has slowed but still strong. Employers added 315,000 jobs in August, about what economists had expected, down from an average 487,000 a month over the past year, according to a government report earlier this month.
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed in August for the seventh month in a row, as sharply higher mortgage rates and rising home prices made homebuying less affordable.
The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that existing home sales fell 0.4% last month from July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.80 million. That’s higher than what economists were expecting, according to FactSet.
Sales fell 19.9% from August last year, and are now at the slowest annual pace since May 2020, near the start of the pandemic.
The national median home price jumped 7.7% in August from a year earlier to $389,500.
U.S. gas prices tick up, ending 99-day streak
After 99 consecutive days of declining gasoline prices, the cost for a gallon edged a penny higher Wednesday.
The national average price rose to about $3.68 per gallon, according to AAA, but prices have been in steady decline. Wednesday’s average is lower than the week-ago average of $3.70 per gallon and well below last month’s average of $3.90 per gallon.
The question now is whether Wednesday’s increase is just a blip or the precursor to the return of higher prices. The answer matters to motorists and to President Joe Biden, who has taken credit for driving prices lower by releasing millions of barrels of oil from the nation’s reserves.
The 14-week decline in prices was the longest streak since 2015.
Stocks slump on Wall Street
Stocks closed lower Wednesday after the Federal Reserve made another big interest rate hike and sharply increased its outlook for how high it expects to raise rates in coming months.
The S&P 500 fell 1.7% to its lowest level since mid-July after wavering between gains and losses as traders considered the impact of the Fed’s update on interest rates, which have widespread effects on markets and the economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 1.7% after flipping between gains and losses. The Nasdaq composite lost 1.8%. The major indexes are on pace for their fifth weekly loss in six weeks.
The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which tends to follow expectations for Fed action, rose to 4.02% from 3.97% late Tuesday. It is trading at its highest level since 2007. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, fell to 3.52% from 3.56% from late Tuesday.
Smaller-company stocks also slumped. The Russell 2000 index fell 25.35 points, or 1.4%, to 1,762.16.
The broader market has been lurching between gains and losses throughout the week ahead of the latest update on interest rates from the Fed.
More than 90% of the stocks in the S&P 500 fell, with retailers, banks and technology companies among the heaviest weights on the benchmark index. Amazon dropped 3%, Bank of America shed 3% and Apple fell 2%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.