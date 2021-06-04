China criticizes Western brands’ toys, clothes as unsafe
BEIJING — The Chinese government has accused H&M, Nike, Zara and other brands of importing unsafe or poor quality children’s clothes and other goods, adding to headaches for foreign companies after Beijing attacked them over complaints about possible forced labor in the country’s northwest.
A list of “quality and safety unqualified” products from 16 companies including T-shirts, toys and toothbrushes was released by the customs agency to mark International Children’s Day.
The announcement is a setback for foreign brands that were attacked by state media in March following accusations by governments and human rights groups that Beijing uses forced labor in Xinjiang in China’s northwest.State TV called for a boycott of H&M over a statement issued a year earlier saying it would no longer use cotton from Xinjiang. Official media publicized criticism of others for expressing concern about possible forced labor.
H&M goods were removed from Chinese e-commerce platforms while app stores dropped apps for that company, Nike and Adidas. Celebrities pulled out of endorsement deals.
Product safety is especially sensitive in China following scandals over tainted, shoddy or counterfeit milk, medicines and other products that have killed and injured consumers.
Some 1 million people from mostly Muslim minority groups have been confined to detention camps in Xinjiang. Chinese authorities are accused of forced sterilization and destroying mosques.
Chinese officials deny reports of abuses and say the camps are for job training to promote economic development and combat radicalism. Authorities have pressed foreign brands to reject reports of forced labor, saying they should look more closely at Xinjiang.
Foreign brands usually comply with pressure to adopt the ruling Communist Party’s position on major issues but human rights also is sensitive with consumers abroad.
The customs announcement made no mention of Xinjiang or criticism of the foreign companies. It cited what it said was potentially hazardous dyes and other chemicals in clothing and toys and the failure of shoes and toothbrushes to meet standards for strength and flexibility of materials.
The agency cited T-shirts imported by Nike Inc., children’s and baby clothing from Industria de Diseno Textil SA’s Zara brand and children’s clothing from H&M Group. It said the goods would be returned or destroyed.
Nike, Zara and H&M didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
Walmart launching new app
New York — Walmart is coming out with a new app for its store workers’ phones that allows them to do a variety of tasks from digitally clocking into work to helping locate merchandise and answering customers’ questions.
It also has a push-to-talk feature to let them communicate directly with colleagues.
As part of the launch, the nation’s largest private employer and largest retailer says it plans to offer more than 740,000 store workers a new Samsung smartphone for free by year-end. That’s nearly half of its total U.S. workforce, according to Drew Holler, senior vice president of people operations.
The moves, announced Thursday, come as Walmart and other rivals aim to free up store workers from menial tasks to better serve customers. The new features go beyond Walmart’s previous suite of apps that allowed workers to check inventory and prices, scan products and review sales data.
In the next few months, the new app will allow workers to help speed up the time it takes its stockers to get items from the backroom to the sales floor. Using an augmented reality feature, workers will be able to highlight the boxes as they’re ready to go, instead of scanning each box individually.
Up until now, most Walmart store workers had to share company handheld devices, with only about 10% having their own company device, Holler said. But Walmart did allow workers to download the work app directly to personal phones and use it on the job.
Walmart says employees will only be able to gain access to the app’s work features while they are on the clock. But employees can also use the smartphone as their own personal device if they want outside of work and during breaks when they’re on the job. Holler said Walmart will not have access to any personal data.
Stocks end lower on Wall Street
Technology companies helped drag stocks lower on Wall Street Thursday, knocking the S&P 500 into the red for the week.
The benchmark S&P 500 index dropped 0.4% and is now on track for a 0.3% weekly loss. Technology companies, whose pricey valuations make them more sensitive to inflation fears, were the biggest weight on the market. Microsoft fell 0.6% and Apple lost 1.2%.
Retailers, hotel operators and a variety of other companies that rely on direct consumer spending also posted some of the biggest declines, as did communications companies. Etsy slid 5.4%, Tesla dropped 5.3%, Wynn Resorts fell 4.1% and Facebook lost 0.9%. Banks and health care companies rose.
The selling came as investors weighed the latest economic reports showing that unemployment claims are falling but labor costs are rising. Traders were also looking ahead to the government’s latest monthly jobs report Friday, which could provide more clarity on the economic recovery and the potential for higher inflation.
“There’s less conviction about what the jobs report may be, so you’re seeing the markets move a little sideways here,” said Megan Horneman, director of portfolio strategy at Verdence Capital Advisors. “We’ve gotten all these fantastic growth numbers, and now we’ve got to look past that and look toward the future at the actual growth beyond the pandemic, and people are just trying to get a handle on what that may look like.”
The S&P 500 fell 15.27 points to 4,192.85. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 23.34 points, or 0.1%, to 34,577.04. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 141.82 points, or 1%, to 13,614.51. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 18.59 points, or 0.8%, to 2,279.25.Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.63% from 1.59% late Wednesday.
30-year mortgage rate at 2.99%
WASHINGTON — Mortgage rates were flat to higher this week. The benchmark 30-year home loan remained below the 3% mark amid continued positive indications of the economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the 30-year rate rose to 2.99% from 2.95% last week. At this time last year, the average long-term rate stood at 3.18%.
The rate for a 15-year loan, popular among those seeking to refinance, was unchanged from last week at 2.27%.