Rutgers faculty go on strike, picket

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Thousands of professors, part-time lecturers and graduate student workers at New Jersey’s flagship university have gone on strike. It’s the first such job action in the school’s 257-year history. Classes were still being held Monday at Rutgers as picket lines were set up at the school’s campuses in New Brunswick/Piscataway, Newark and Camden. Union officials decided Sunday night to go on strike, citing a stalemate in contract talks that have been ongoing since July. Faculty members voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a strike last month. Union leaders say they’re demanding salary increases, better job security for adjunct faculty and guaranteed funding for graduate students.

Recommended for you

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.