NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Thousands of professors, part-time lecturers and graduate student workers at New Jersey’s flagship university have gone on strike. It’s the first such job action in the school’s 257-year history. Classes were still being held Monday at Rutgers as picket lines were set up at the school’s campuses in New Brunswick/Piscataway, Newark and Camden. Union officials decided Sunday night to go on strike, citing a stalemate in contract talks that have been ongoing since July. Faculty members voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a strike last month. Union leaders say they’re demanding salary increases, better job security for adjunct faculty and guaranteed funding for graduate students.
Reports: Tesla plans Shanghai factory
BEIJING — Chinese state media say electric car maker Tesla Inc. plans to build a factory in Shanghai to produce power-storage devices for sale worldwide. The reports say Tesla made the announcement at a signing ceremony in Shanghai, where the company operates an auto factory. Plans call for annual production of 10,000 Megapack units. The factory is due to break ground in the third quarter of this year and start productions in the second quarter of 2024.
Unemployment falls
to 3.5%
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden keeps seeing good economic news and bad public approval ratings. The unemployment rate has fallen to 3.5% and more than 236,000 jobs were added in March. But there’s been no political payoff for the president.
U.S. adults are skipping past the jobs numbers and generally not feeling good about the economy.
To explain that pessimism, White House aides cite high inflation, the hangover from the pandemic and Republicans’ belief that the economy is sour whenever there’s a Democrat in the White House. The challenge for Biden might be the expectation that unemployment will get much worse this year. The fear is that interest rates have to rise in order to beat inflation.
Pesticide shutters
Washington pot farms
SEATTLE — Cannabis regulators have halted operations at several outdoor pot farms and processing facilities on a stretch of former fruit orchards in north-central Washington state. Testing found high levels of chemicals related to a dangerous pesticide used decades ago.
The sweeping action announced Thursday night has renewed concerns about pesticides in marijuana. It also has put dozens of people at least temporarily out of work. The businesses are in an area where fruit growers used the cancer-causing pesticide DDT before the U.S. banned it in 1972.
Officials are working to identify any products the tainted marijuana was used in. They have asked the affected companies to issue recalls.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Vaping company Juul Labs will pay West Virginia $7.9 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the company marketed products to underage users, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Monday.
The lawsuit accuses Juul of engaging in unfair or deceptive practices in the design, manufacturing, marketing and sale of e-cigarettes in violation of the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act.
A 2020 report released by West Virginia health officials found that more than 60% of high school students in the state reported trying e-cigarettes in 2019, up from 44% in 2017.
It’s the latest settlement involving the embattled e-cigarette giant, which last year laid off hundreds of workers and settled thousands of lawsuits consolidated in a California federal court brought by families of Juul users, school districts, city governments and Native American tribes.
In September, the San Francisco company agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products.
Juul dropped all U.S. advertising and discontinued most of its flavors in 2019 amid lawsuits and government sanctions.
