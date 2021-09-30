Cost increases force Dollar Tree to exceed $1 barrier
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Dollar Tree embedded in its very name what it stands for: Behind these doors, everything can be had for just $1.
The mantra to which the Chesapeake, Va., company has held true for decades will now be only mostly true.
After expanding nationwide from only a handful of stores in Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia, Dollar Tree is breaking the mold and will sell items in some locations that exceed the tantalizing $1 grab-n-go price.
The cost of clothes, cars, food and just about everything else has soared this year as the global economy emerges from a pandemic uppercut, and Dollar Tree has not been untouched.
Last month, the retail chain said that rising shipping costs would take a bite of $1.50 to $1.60 out of its per-share profits this year. That’s a huge hit for any business, perhaps more so for one founded decades ago steadfastly calling itself “Only $1.00 Inc.”
Raising some prices will certainly give the national chain some flexibility and likely more variety on its shelves. But a dollar this year will not buy you what it did in 2020.
Annual inflation in the U.S. reached 4.2% in July, the highest in three decades.
Mary Barra picked to lead Business Roundtable
WASHINGTON — Mary Barra, who became the first top executive of a big three auto company when she took over at General Motors, will become the first female chair of the Business Roundtable, an organization that represents some of the nation’s most powerful companies.
Barra replaces Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, who completes his two-year term as chair at the end of this year.
Barra, whose career at GM began in 1980, became CEO in 2014 and she has led the company’s aggressive push into electric vehicles. General Motors has set a goal of making the vast majority of the vehicles it produces electric by 2035, and the entire company carbon neutral, including operations, five years after that.
The companies that make up the Business Roundtable, including Walmart, Apple and Starbucks, employ 20 million workers according to the group, and are worth more than $20 trillion, about half of the value of all publicly-traded companies in the U.S.
Energy company unveils plan for 2nd wind farm off Jersey coast
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A company that has already received preliminary approval to build a wind farm off the southern coast of New Jersey is planning a second project.
Atlantic Shores, a joint venture between EDF Renewables North America and Shell New Energies US, already has approval from New Jersey regulators to build a wind farm about 8.7 miles off the coast.
But in a construction plan filed with the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Atlantic Shores revealed it is planning a second such project, one it has not publicly announced.
That project could be considered in the next round of offshore wind project solicitations by New Jersey regulators in the third quarter of 2022.
“Atlantic Shores’ second project, Project 2 ... is being developed to support these future New Jersey solicitations,” the company wrote in its filing.
The company has not said how many megawatts of power the second project might provide.