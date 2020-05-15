Local markets Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email May 15, 2020 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GavilonCorn — May 3.06ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Beans — May 8.30 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Dubuque County launches $200,000 loan program for businesses hit by pandemic Mixed reactions in SW Wisconsin to court ruling, as some businesses reopen, others stay closed Jackson County considers loan program for struggling businesses Nearly 700 more unemployment claims in Dubuque County Dubuque Farmers Market to open Saturday with new restrictions Dubuque County eateries face challenges, opportunities as state allows reopening Organizers expect welcoming customers with kickoff of Dyersville farmers market Vendors, organizers gearing up for 1st Manchester Farmers Market of season Fed survey finds most holding up OK, but wide disparities U.S. mortgage rates hover near all-time lows; 30-year at 3.28% Local markets Another late reversal upends Wall Street, this time higher 3 million more layoffs intensify economic fears Fed survey finds most holding up OK, but wide disparities Dubuque County launches $200,000 loan program for businesses hit by pandemic 36 million have sought U.S. unemployment aid since virus hit Looking to hire, some local companies encounter dramatically altered labor market Public opinion shows interest for housing, recreation at Jackson County hospital site Reynolds: Restaurants, gyms, salons to reopen in Dubuque County, statewide Friday Local cave attraction announces cancellation of 2020 season Local markets Dispute over reopening California Tesla factory may be over Powell warns of a possible sustained recession from pandemic How faxes, email slowing U.S. COVID-19 response Reynolds: Restaurants, gyms, salons to reopen in Dubuque County, statewide Friday Greyhound racing to begin in Dubuque -- but without spectators Local cave attraction announces cancellation of 2020 season Sierra Club calls for study, meetings on Clayton County company's plan to ship water west Farley awarded $476,000 grant for roadwork linked to industrial park Massive Millwork District project progressing Delaware County health officials to businesses: Don't promote use of gloves Wall Street drops after reopening worries lead to late slide Local markets Why prospect of deflation could pose a threat to U.S. economy Sierra Club calls for study, meetings on Clayton County company's plan to ship water west Cubicle comeback? Pandemic will reshape office life for good Dubuque hospital expands COVID-19 testing 2 weeks later, officials won't release updates on COVID-19 outbreak at Grant County-owned nursing home Tech stocks keep rallying, help keep Wall Street steady Chinese investment in US drops to lowest level since 2009 Local markets Dyersville 'Landing' project taking shape Risk of reopening US economy too fast: A W-shaped recovery Dubuque hospital expands COVID-19 testing Evers allows nearly all Wisconsin retail stores to open with limits Biz Buzz: New physical therapy business; son takes over funeral homes; car wash to open at familiar Dubuque site Company files plans for solar farm on 2,000 acres in Grant County Waterloo theme park moving ahead with big expansion U.S. virus patients, businesses sue China over outbreak