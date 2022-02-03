Spider-Man lifts profit at Japanese electronics maker Sony
TOKYO — Sony’s profit for the quarter through December edged up 11% on healthy sales from its film division, including the new Spider-Man movie, the Japanese electronics and entertainment company said Wednesday.
Tokyo-based Sony Corp. recorded a 346 billion yen ($3 billion) profit for the fiscal third quarter, up from 310.7 billion yen the previous year.
Quarterly sales edged up to 3 trillion yen ($26 billion) from 2.7 trillion yen.
Sony said strong offerings in its music division, like the album “30” from Adele; movies like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and licensing income from the “Seinfeld” series lifted earnings.
Its imaging and sensor unit also posted solid results.
In video games, sales fell short of expectations as a parts supply crunch, especially of semiconductors, dented sales of its PlayStation 5 machine, Sony said.
The company’s chief financial officer, Hiroki Totoki, said Sony’s acquisition of Bungie Inc., known for its Halo and Destiny games, for $3.6 billion highlighted its commitment to the gaming business.
The purchase includes payments to the shareholder creators at the independent studio to ensure their retention, he said.
Analysts say the addition complements Sony’s strength in shooting games and will further solidify its position.
Stocks rise on Wall Street, extending gains
Another wobbly day of trading on Wall Street ended with more gains for stocks Wednesday, as the latest batch of company earnings reports kept investors in a buying mood.
The S&P 500 rose 0.9% after having briefly dipped into the red in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq added 0.5%. The latest gains have the indexes on pace for solid gains this week.
Traders bid up shares in several companies that reported solid quarterly results, which helped lift the broader market. Google parent Alphabet jumped 7.5% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after it said its digital ad business propelled a 36% jump in profit last quarter. Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices rose 5.1% after it reported surprisingly strong fourth-quarter financial results and gave investors an encouraging sales forecast.
About three-fourths of the companies in the benchmark S&P 500 index rose, led by communication services and technology stocks. Health care companies also accounted for a big share of the gains. Big retailers and other companies that rely directly on consumer spending fell. Amazon slid 0.4% and Gap fell 3.3%.
The S&P 500 rose 42.84 points to 4,589.38. The Dow gained 224.09 points to 35,629.33, and the Nasdaq rose 71.54 to 14,417.55.
Small company stocks bucked the broader market rally. The Russell 2000 index fell 21.22 points, or 1%, to 2,029.52.
Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.77% from 1.80% late Tuesday.