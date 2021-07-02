Stocks close higher as jobs report looms
Stocks finished broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday, adding to the gains that helped the market close out its best first half of a year since the dotcom bubble.
The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, marking its sixth straight gain and fourth consecutive record high. The price of U.S. crude oil rose more than 2%, giving a boost to energy companies. Bond yields edged higher and helped lift bank stocks. Health care and communication companies also helped lift the market. The consumer staples sector was the only laggard, weighed down by a pullback in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance.
“Investors are eager to see whether or not the labor market continues to recover as quickly as expected,” said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management.
The June jobs report is being closely watched as a potential gauge for when the Federal Reserve might start easing its bond purchases and other measures that have kept interest rates low.
Supply chain problems hit manufacturers
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Growth in U.S. manufacturing slowed slightly in June, as supply chain problems persist and businesses say they are still struggling to find workers to keep up with demand.
The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Thursday that its index of manufacturing activity ticked down in June to a reading of 60.6 from 61.2 in May.
Any reading above 50 indicates manufacturing is expanding. June was the 13th consecutive month manufacturing has grown after contracting in April 2020, when coronavirus fears triggered business shutdowns across the country.
Production, which increased to a reading of 60.8 last month, might have seen an even stronger bump if not for raw materials shortages and labor issues, including absenteeism and turnover.
The employment index dipped into contraction territory, falling to 49.9 in June from 50.9 in May. An overwhelming majority of panelists surveyed said their companies are hiring or attempting to hire, with more than a third of them having difficulty filling positions.
Construction spending falls in May
WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending fell 0.3% in May. Growth in housing, the economy’s standout performer, slowed while activity in areas most directly impacted by the pandemic showed further weakness.
The Commerce Department reported Thursday that the May decline followed a slight 0.1% rise in April and left overall construction spending up 7.5% from a year ago.
Housing construction, which has been a driving force for the economy during the pandemic, posted a tiny 0.2% gain in May as single-family home construction rose 0.8% while apartments and other multifamily construction was flat. Over the past year, housing construction is up 28.7% with single-family construction up a sizzling 46.1%.
Nonresidential construction activity fell 1.1% in May.
Mortgage rates drop back below 3%
WASHINGTON — Mortgage rates declined this week, with the key 30-year loan slipping back below the 3% mark as the economic recovery from the pandemic recession remains robust.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the 30-year home loan eased to 2.98% from 3.02% last week. By contrast, the rate stood at 3.07% a year ago.
The rate for a 15-year loan, a popular option among homeowners refinancing their mortgages, fell to 2.26% from 2.34% last week. Mortgage rates are widely expected to gradually rise in the second half of the year that began Thursday.
Midwest states exhibit strong growth
OMAHA, Neb. — The economy continues growing at a strong pace in nine Midwest and Plains states despite supply delays that are hindering manufacturing, according to a new monthly survey of business leaders and managers.
The overall economic index for the region remained at a very strong level when it crept up to 73.5 in June from May’s 72.3. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests a shrinking economy.
“The region is adding manufacturing business activity at a very healthy pace, and that growth will remain strong,” said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey.
The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.