News in your town

U.S. drops designation of China as currency manipulator

Following passage of moratorium, Crawford County group to begin study of livestock operations

Sneakiness part of appeal for new speakeasy-themed East Dubuque bar

Biz Buzz: Duo brings salon dream to life; Dubuque business inspired by dad; Dyersville residents enhance art scene

Iowa golf industry leaders plot more eco-friendly course

CES Gadget Show: Pizza from robots, underwater scooters

New law may encourage businesses to offer retirement plans

On the Money: Start planning to save money on travel in 2020

10 points about the farm economy from Land O’Lakes CEO

The other fake meat: Impossible Foods unveils pork, sausage

Guebert: Common sense rarely the common denominator