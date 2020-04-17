Local markets Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Apr 17, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GavilonCorn — April 3.03ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Beans — April 8.24 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County SW Wisconsin business leaders, lawmakers concerned after stay-at-home order extended 1,900 in Dubuque County file new unemployment claims; 7,800 total in 4 weeks Local markets Small business lending program on hold after reaching limit Stocks climb as pandemic winners pull away on Wall Street Peosta council approves permit for family center, with bowling alley Local jewelers face uncertain times during COVID-19 pandemic New technologies, methods connect local health care workers with patients during pandemic Fire on Dubuque's West End destroys vehicle, damages building, but no injuries Dubuque airport to receive $1.2 million stimulus boost, but total flights continue to drop American industry last month posted biggest drop since 1946 Local markets Tech companies step up fight against bad coronavirus info US retail sales plunge record 8.7% after paychecks disappear 9 small local airports to receive $220,000 in federal relief funds Dubuque airport to receive $1.2 million stimulus boost, but total flights continue to drop Flexsteel discloses pay cuts, closed facilities, suspended operations amid COVID-19 pandemic Maquoketa manufacturing facilities closing; 125 jobs lost FIRST IN TH: Dubuque bank pledges up to $200,000 for disaster recovery fund Cassville business owners donate $30,000 to hospital Lost insurance & need insulin? Makers offer it free or cheap Stocks end higher as traders hope restrictions will ease New Trump panel to explore path to reopening US economy Local markets Lost insurance & need insulin? Makers offer it free or cheap Maquoketa manufacturing facilities closing; 125 jobs lost Dubuque-based financial institution donating $1.2 million for COVID-19 relief Cassville business owners donate $30,000 to hospital 5 Dubuque projects to be honored with historic preservation awards Galena business holds fundraiser for local musicians, workers Closed salons, barbershops forcing local residents to find alternatives Company to construct unmanned fuel station in Clayton County Local businesses, homes turn to renovations during pandemic Disney World workers take aim at Florida's jobless system Virus fuels pot industry's push for online sales, delivery Local markets Stocks fall as investors brace for earnings hit from virus 5 Dubuque projects to be honored with historic preservation awards Biz Buzz: Auto shop gives back; manufacturer contributes to medical tents; Dubuque contributors earn recognition Vacations virtually impossible for owners of local animal-based businesses, but that's a fair trade TH EXCLUSIVE: Group launches $2 million program to provide emergency funding for Dubuque businesses 'Social distancing' still crucial for rural America, which invented it How to prevent trolls from Zoom bombing your online meeting Why are eggs getting so expensive? Blame coronavirus demand Real estate agents are seeing fewer home buyers and sellers ‘We can’t make enough mac and cheese’: Processed food is undergoing a renaissance as people settle in for a long stretch of cooking at home With restaurants closed, a bacon backup is building and hog prices are plunging Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements Disney World is furloughing 43,000 more workers due to virus