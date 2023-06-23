Britain Economy
Buy Now

A man walks past the Bank of England, at the financial district in London, on May 11. The Bank of England raised borrowing costs again on Thursday to combat stubbornly high inflation.

 Frank Augstein

LONDON — Fears that the British economy is heading for recession mounted sharply Thursday after the Bank of England raised borrowing costs by more than anticipated, seeking to combat stubbornly high inflation with a hike that will hit borrowers hard, particularly homeowners who have to refinance in the coming months.

On a busy day for central bank action in Europe, the Bank of England said its nine-member Monetary Policy Committee decided to lift its main interest rate by half a percentage point to a fresh 15-year high of 5%. All but two on the panel backed the half-point increase.

Tags