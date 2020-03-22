Dan Burke joined the Telegraph Herald editorial department as a copy editor.
The IIW, P.C. Board of Directors recently appointed Pat Ready, PE, its new chief executive officer and president.
IIW, P.C. announced the following employee owner promotions:
Andrew Busch, AIA, was promoted to licensed architect III and project manager.
Dylan Kramer was promoted to survey technician III.
Matt Weimerskirch, EIT, was promoted to design engineer II.
Marc Ruden, PE, was promoted to professional engineer IV.
Chris Becklin, PE, was promoted to professional engineer II and project manager.
Mi-T-M Corporation announced the promotion of Chris Oberender to the position of assistant paint division manager.
Mi-T-M Corporation hired nine new employees and promoted two current employees:
New employees:
Bryan Smethers, Lucas Galle, Michael Mcdermott, Tracy Kaune, Bob Howard, Cayla Maine, Jeremiah Wagner, Kain Simon and Austin Zuber joined the Fabrication Division.
Employee promotions:
Charlie Vorwald promoted from assembler to cold water tester.
Alex Simpson promoted from sales support representative to territory account sales representative.
Ray Quint, of Weitzel
Financial Services, Inc. has qualified for the 2020 Million Dollar Round Table.
Theisen’s Home Farm Auto is pleased to announce the following:
Chris Theisen has been named CEO/President.
Tony Theisen has been named COO/Vice President and Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Rick McLouth, will take on additional responsibilities. In addition to Finance, he will now also be responsible for leading Information Technology, Human Resources, and Distribution Center activities.
Scott Buse has been named director of Retail Operations.
Amanda Klein has joined Heartland Financial USA Inc. as a member bank service specialist.
Keller Williams Legacy Group announced the following agents have joined their office:
Katie Ferris; Libbie Bettis; Holly Lovell; Kayla Miltenberger; Liz Abramsky; Kendra Kauth; Scott Riedl has joined the Riedl home team; Kim Roush has joined Althoff Real Estate Associates as a buyer’s specialist; and Traci Kane is a Realtor and transaction coordinator.
Vicki Fink, of the Eastern Iowa Business Center of Principal Financial Group, has earned membership in the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table.