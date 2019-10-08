News in your town

ED mayor 'ashamed' after council lets bars keep 3:30 a.m. closing time

Flexsteel pulls out of agreement, will redevelop Jackson Street property on its own

Biz Buzz: Longtime business undergoes changes; Kieler retailer moves; new bar in Key West

NBA's ties with China, worth billions, now under strain

Business News in Brief

GE freezes pensions for 20K workers in bid to trim debt pile

Historic Bellevue button factory to become 'hub' for riverfront activity

Made in the Tri-States: Lenz Monument Co. makes mark on local customers

Ram unseats Chevy Silverado as No. 2 in U.S. vehicle sales

Who inspires business owners? It’s not always big successes

Survey suggests little or no Midwest economic growth in view

Big Tech's eco-pledges aren't slowing its pursuit of Big Oil