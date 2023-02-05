TH Media announced hiring Sara Cluff as marketing manager. She previously worked as the marketing and events coordinator at Cartegraph. In her new role, Cluff will oversee the marketing department, which includes TH Media trips and local events.
•
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
TH Media announced hiring Sara Cluff as marketing manager. She previously worked as the marketing and events coordinator at Cartegraph. In her new role, Cluff will oversee the marketing department, which includes TH Media trips and local events.
•
Woodward Community Media announced promoting Andy Yarolim to business manager. He began working for the Telegraph Herald in 2012 as an advertising systems analyst and later was promoted to advertising systems manager and then group systems manager before assuming his current role.
•
Steve Ortman transferred from the Telegraph Herald sports department to the Woodward Community Media centralized layout team.
•
Eastern Iowa Media Group-North, Dyersville announced hiring Paul Marxen as account executive for outside sales.
•
EXIT Realty Unlimited announced that Thea Dement joined the company as a real estate professional.
•
Mi-T-M Corp. announced promoting Chris Oberender to paint division manager and Scott Howard to assistant paint division manager.
•
Unified Therapy Services announced promoting Sarah Adams to executive director.
•
Cottingham & Butler announced hiring:
Gerald Hammel as senior financial services representative.
Ellen Mensen as claims administrator.
Carrie Scott as client relations manager.
Shelbi Bedessem as account administrator.
Dylan Chambers as sales executive.
Frank Kneeland as sales executive.
Brianna Zweibohmer as service representative.
Trevor Schaver as IT app developer I.
Brock Hillers as account administrator.
Thomas Linkenheld as client service representative.
Tristan Bradley as sales executive.
Benjamin Duarte as account administrator.
Tommi Sheldon as claims coordinator.
Summer Ball as client service representative.
Megan Kluesner as contractor services representative.
Joseph Rodrigues as client consultant.
Timothy Kehde as service representative.
•
The City of Dubuque received a Gallagher’s Best-in-Class award, which recognizes employers for their support of employees’ physical, emotional, career and financial well-being.
•
Southwest Health, of Platteville, Wis., received a Guardian of Excellence Award for Inpatient care and a Guardian of Excellence Award for Employee Experience from Press Ganey.
Telegraph Herald
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.