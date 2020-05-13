Cascade Livestock Auction, LLC
Top steers and heifers — $102.00 to $107.75
Holstein steers — $81.00 to $86.50
Slaughter cows —$69.00
Slaughter bulls — $83.00
Gavilon
Corn — May 3.05
Beans — May 8.50
