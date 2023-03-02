Dish Network still recovering from last week’s ransomware attack
BOSTON — The TV provider Dish Network continued to recover Wednesday from last week’s ransomware attack that it said disrupted operations, internet sites and call centers. It said unspecified data was stolen and it was investigating whether that included the personal information of customers.
“We are experiencing a system issue that our teams are working hard to resolve,” said a message on Dish’s main page. A separate notice to customers said that as a result many were “having trouble reaching our service desks, accessing their accounts, and making payments.” Dish TV was up and running, it added.
As with many victims of ransomware, Dish did not immediately acknowledge the outage’s cause when announcing it on a Feb. 23 earnings call. Instead, it did so in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.
Sen. Sanders schedules vote to subpoena Starbucks’ leader over unionization
Sen. Bernie Sanders is raising the stakes in his effort to get Starbucks’ interim CEO Howard Schultz to testify at a Senate hearing about an ongoing unionization effort at the company.
Sanders, a Vermont Independent and chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said Wednesday that the committee will vote March 8 on whether to issue a subpoena to Schultz. If the vote passes, Schultz would be required to appear before the committee on March 15.
Delta Air Lines pilots approve new contract
ATLANTA — Pilots at Delta Air Lines easily approved a new contract that will raise their pay by more than 30% over four years and likely lead to similar agreements covering union pilots at other major U.S. airlines.
The Air Line Pilots Association said 78% of Delta pilots who voted supported the contract. Delta has about 15,000 pilots.
Smaller airlines face a shortage of pilots as major airlines recruit from their ranks. While the biggest carriers say they have enough pilots, the shortage has given unions leverage to bargain for rich pay increases. The union said the Delta deal will lead to a cumulative $7 billion in pay raises.
The ratification comes after picketing by pilots last summer and about six months after Delta pilots voted to authorize a strike. The contract takes effect Thursday and runs through 2026, when it can be amended — by federal law, union contracts in the airline industry do not expire.
Kohl’s plans cuts after poor 4th quarter
NEW YORK — Kohl’s plans to cut inventory by roughly 5% this year, be more surgical with discounts and change how it showcases its merchandise to get shoppers to buy after the department store chain reported a big loss and a sales slump in the fourth quarter.
The retailer, based in Menomonee Falls, Wis., also issued an annual profit outlook that fell below Wall Street expectations as the company grapples with customers cutting back on discretionary items. Shares dropped as much as 10% before the opening bell Wednesday but clawed back some of those losses after Kohl’s executives detailed plans to energize its business.
General Motors announces job cuts
General Motors is making some performance-related job cuts among some of its salaried employees and executives.
The Detroit automaker did not specify how many jobs would be eliminated, but did say it would impact a relatively small number of workers. GM has 81,000 salaried employees worldwide. In an internal memo sent to employees, Chief People Officer Arden Hoffman said that the impacted workers started leaving the company as of Tuesday.
Judge nixes McDonald’s shareholder suit
DOVER, Del. — A Delaware judge has dismissed claims against directors of McDonald’s in a shareholder lawsuit challenging their handling of sexual harassment by former CEO Steve Easterbrook and the company’s former top human resources executive. The judge ruled Wednesday that the lawsuit does not support an inference that the board failed to respond to allegations involving Easterbrook and former Chief People Officer David Fairhurst. The two were accused of promoting and participating in a “party atmosphere” at the company’s Chicago headquarters. Easterbrook was terminated without cause in 2019, while Fairhurst was fired for cause.
