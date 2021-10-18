House of Representatives staffer faces child porn charges
BURKE, Va. — A man who works for the sergeant-at-arms of the U.S. House of Representatives has been charged with possession of child pornography, according to police.
Stefan Bieret, 41, of Burke, Va., was arrested on Wednesday and charged with 10 felonies related to possessing child pornography, Fairfax County police said.
The Washington Post reported that he was being held without bond and is expected back in court next month. Bieret’s attorney did not return calls seeking comment.
The investigation began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was notified of a potentially illicit image uploaded to a Dropbox account, police said. The matter was reported to a task force on internet crimes against children.
The owner of the account was found to live in Fairfax County. County detectives took over the investigation in August. A search warrant on the Dropbox account turned up additional images of child sexual abuse, and subsequent search warrants led detectives to identify the owner of the account as Bieret, officials said.
On Wednesday, Fairfax detectives executed a search warrant on Bieret’s home and recovered multiple electronics.
Bieret works as a program manager for the sergeant-at-arms, the chief law enforcement and protocol officer for the House of Representatives, responsible for maintaining order in the House side of the U.S. Capitol complex. He is listed as having worked for Congress since 2004, according to Legistorm, a tracking site.
Removed Robert E. Lee statue now on display at Texas resort
TERLINGUA, Texas — A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that the city of Dallas removed from a park and later sold in an online auction is now on display at a golf resort in West Texas.
The bronze sculpture, which was removed from the Dallas park in September 2017, is now at the Lajitas Golf Resort in Terlingua, Texas, the Houston Chronicle reported.
The 27,000-acre resort, which is privately owned by Dallas billionaire and pipeline mogul Kelcy Warren and managed by Scott Beasley, the president of Dallas-based WSB Resorts and Clubs, received the statue as a donation in 2019.
The 1935 sculpture by Alexander Phimister Proctor was among several Lee monuments around the U.S. that were removed from public view amid the fallout over racial violence in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.
The artwork, which depicts Lee and another soldier on horses, was kept in storage at Dallas’ Hensley Field, the former Naval Air Station, until it was sold in 2019. Holmes Firm PC made the top offer for the sculpture, according to documents from the Dallas City Council.
Terlingua, which is in Brewster County near Big Bend National Park and the Rio Grande, has less than 100 residents and no record of Black residents, according to recent census data. Black people make up just 1.7% of the population of Brewster County, according to census data.
Beasley told the Chronicle the statue serves no intent but to preserve “a fabulous piece of art.”
“I would say that of the 60-plus-thousand guests we host each year, we’ve had one or two negative comments” he said.
But Black Lives Matter Houston activist Brandon Mack said he takes issue with supporters of Lee who argue that the statue is merely “an appreciation for art” and wonders whether the same defense would be used for other offensive symbols from throughout history, or if that’s reserved for iconography solely glorifying the oppression of Blacks.
“We don’t glorify the swastika; we don’t have monuments (of) Adolf Hitler,” he said.
Arkansas officer kills 1 after knife attack, 2 others dead
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Two people in Arkansas were found fatally stabbed and a third person was shot and killed by an officer whose neck was slashed after he found a man beating one of the stabbing victims with a rock, authorities said Sunday.
It happened around 6:20 a.m., when Fort Smith police received a 911 call about a man assaulting a person who was on the ground. The responding officer discovered Christofer Conner beating a 15-year-old boy in the face and head with a rock, said Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker.
Police in Fort Smith, located about 160 miles northwest of Little Rock, later determined the boy was Conner’s son.
As the officer tried to place Conner, 40, in restraints, the suspect pulled out an edged weapon and sliced the officer’s throat and neck, Baker said. The officer then fired two shots at Conner, killing him.
The officer was rushed into emergency surgery, and was in stable condition on Sunday afternoon, Baker said. His name was not immediately released.
The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He had sustained multiple stab wounds and other injuries, Baker said.
Other officers at the scene went inside a home and discovered “evidence of an extremely violent attack,” Baker said. They found the body of 42-year-old Julia Marie Moore inside the residence. Authorities believe she had been fatally stabbed.
A 5-year-old child was found safe in the home. The child was later placed with other family members, Baker said.
Police did not immediately say what the relationship was between Conner and Moore, nor did they identify the parents of the 5-year-old found in the home.
The police department asked Arkansas State Police to lead the investigation because it involved an officer shooting.
The injured officer and a second officer were placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.
Baker called Sunday’s incident an “unimaginable tragedy.”
Fire crews make big gains against Southern California blaze
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Fire crews made significant progress overnight against a wildfire burning for nearly a week in Southern California coastal mountains, officials said Sunday.
More than 1,600 firefighters were battling the blaze in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara on land and by air. They were able to stop its forward growth, and the blaze was 78% contained, federal officials said.
The Alisal Fire started last Monday and has scorched nearly 27 square miles. It is threatening about 400 structures.
A 1 1/2-acre spot fire that ignited outside a retardant line on the blaze’s northwestern corner was quickly contained by firefighters who used bulldozer and hand lines on the ground and doused the flames with water from the air. On Sunday, few hot spots remained, and fire crews were focused on increasing containment.
Cooler temperatures were forecast for Sunday, but winds with gusts around 20 mph were still expected in the area, officials said.
The fire erupted during fierce winds last week and spread rapidly down the face of the mountain range, leaping a highway and railroad to the beach below. Firefighting weather greatly improved since then, allowing airplanes and helicopters to bombard the fire with retardant and water.
California wildfires have scorched nearly 3,900 square miles this year and destroyed more than 3,600 homes, businesses and other structures, according to the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
A historic drought in the American West tied to climate change is making wildfires harder to fight. It has killed millions of trees in California alone. Scientists say climate change has made the West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.