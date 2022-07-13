American Airlines stock
rises on profit outlook
FORT WORTH, Texas — Shares of American Airlines soared 10% Tuesday after the carrier said that it expects to post a pretax profit for the second quarter, as vacationers pack planes during the summer peak season.
The airline said it will earn $585 million in pretax income for the May-June quarter.
American reiterated that revenue will be about 12% higher than in the same quarter of 2019. Savanthi Syth, an analyst for Raymond James, said that was a notable achievement in the face of “industry operational issues,” a reference to frequent flight delays and cancellations this summer.
Airlines are booking higher revenue as travel rebounds more quickly than expected from the worst of the pandemic, but they also face rising fuel costs. American said it paid between $4.00 and $4.05 per gallon in the quarter, eight cents per gallon more than it had expected.
American is scheduled to report second-quarter results on July 21.
Heathrow Airport caps passenger numbers
LONDON — London’s Heathrow Airport is capping daily passenger numbers for the summer and telling airlines to stop selling tickets as it steps up efforts to quell travel chaos caused by soaring travel demand and staff shortages.
Britain’s busiest airport said Tuesday that it’s setting a limit of 100,000 passengers that it can handle each day through Sept. 11. The restriction is likely to result in more canceled flights even after airlines already slashed thousands of flights from their summer schedules.
Boeing said Tuesday that it delivered 51 passenger and cargo planes in June, the aircraft maker’s best month for deliveries in more than three years, as airlines saw demand recovering from pandemic lows.
Boeing Co. shares rose about 8% in afternoon trading.
The company, which recently moved its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, said it delivered 43 of its 737 Max airliners, one 737 modified for the U.S. Navy, and seven larger planes that will be used to haul cargo.
5 of 7 Atlantic City casinos ratify deals
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Workers at five Atlantic City casinos have ratified new contracts giving them significant raises, and are now turning their attention to the two that have yet to settle, their union said Tuesday.
Officials with Local 54 of the Unite Here union said 99% of workers who voted in ratification elections Monday approved the new pacts, under which housekeeping employees will immediately see their hourly salary increased to $18, up from varying levels at different casinos.
Their pay will increase to $22 per hour at the end of the four-year contract.
