News in your town

Maquoketa Walmart to temporarily close for sanitizing

88 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 1 more death in Jones County

Iowa unemployment rate drops to 3.6%, among lowest in U.S.

Maquoketa Walmart to temporarily close for sanitizing

France postpones 'Black Friday' to help locked-down shops

Ambassador visits Canadians detained in China in Huawei case

Unpredictable holiday season in store for area’s tourism leaders, retailers

U.S. mortgage rates fall to new lows

Stocks rise amid investors’ tug of war between hope, fear

Southwest, United Airlines see weak demand over holidays, 1Q

Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in U.S.

Mnuchin denies he's trying to hinder incoming administration

Dubuque bakery closing today after petition from neighbors, permit issues

Business news in brief

Boeing Max to fly again almost 2 years after deadly crashes

Dubuque bakery closes after petition from neighbors, permit issues

Dyersville council OKs development agreement worth up to $3.9 million

PDC movie theater receives pandemic-related grant funds

Another booming quarter for Walmart, but sales are slowing

Isolated Americans spend at home; Home Depot beats expectations

Weak October sales gain spreads some holiday unease

Stocks fall as virus worries pause rally

DRA pledges $410,000 in additional funds, bringing total nonprofit support to $1 million in 2020

Stocks fall as virus worries pause rally

PDC movie theater receives pandemic-related grant funds

Galena Area Chamber of Commerce announces annual award winners

Cited repeatedly, Dubuque brewery owner takes stand against city mask mandate

Walmart sells majority stake in Japanese Seiyu supermarket

Home Depot reunites with HD Supply in deal valued at $8B

Dow returns to record as stocks rise on vaccine hopes

From manufacturing to gig economy, pandemic hits hard in multiple sectors

Biz Buzz: Dubuque business eyes new location; cruise line sells out voyages; siblings open waxing studio

Fire badly damages Platteville bowling alley

Illinois reports $285 million in September sport bets

Fire badly damages Platteville bowling alley

Local sports stores hold strong despite pandemic's impact on professional seasons

Pair of West End apartment projects to boost affordable housing in Dubuque

With massive Dupaco project, other major developments, momentum continues for Millwork District

Tri-state business people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

Could your smartwatch help detect the next COVID-19 outbreak? Scientists think so

Performance reviews useless — but you're having one, anyway

Refinancing boom continues in 2020 as rates remain low

Guebert: November winds blowing big change

Lancaster restaurant closed due to COVID-19 cases

With another facility, Dubuque Co. has most nursing home outbreaks in state