U.K. budget update disappoints consumers as inflation soars
LONDON — Britain’s Treasury chief on Wednesday announced a package of tax cuts and support payments that fell far short of what consumer advocates had demanded to shield working families from the soaring cost of living, triggering criticism that he doesn’t understand the scale of the crisis.
Rishi Sunak cut fuel taxes by 5 pence per liter, increased the level at which people begin paying for social insurance and said the government would provide an additional 500 million pounds ($659 million) for local councils to use to assist low-income residents. But the situation was already dire, with inflation at its highest level in 30 years and the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine eating into forecasts for economic growth.
“The government will support the British people as they deal with the rising costs of energy,” Sunak told the House of Commons. “People should know that we will stand by them, as we have throughout the last two years.’’
He rejected calls to delay a 1.5% increase in income taxes set for next month and offered no tax on windfall profits from energy companies benefiting from the rising cost of oil and natural gas. The tax was the central demand of the opposition Labour Party, which immediately attacked the plan from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government.
“For all his words, it is clear that the chancellor does not understand the scale of the challenge,’’ said Rachel Reeves, the Labour Party’s spokeswoman on Treasury issues. “He talks about providing security for working families, but his choices are making the cost-of-living crisis worse, not better.”
Egyptian pound slides further after central bank’s moves
CAIRO — The Egyptian pound slipped further against the dollar on Wednesday, after Egypt’s Central Bank raised its main interest rate and devalued the currency by 14%.
The moves by the Central Bank of Egypt were meant to combat inflationary waves triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine, which hiked oil prices to record highs.
Banks were selling the U.S. currency at more than 18.5 pounds while buying it at over 18.45. By mid-day Wednesday, it was sold at 18.42 pounds and bought at 18.32. That’s up from an average of 15.6 pounds for $1 before the central bank’s decision on Monday.
The central bank increased the key interest rate by 100 basis points to reach 9.75%. The overnight deposit and lending rate were also raised by 100 basis points each to reach 9.25% and 10.25% respectively, the bank said.
The bank citied the war in Ukraine that has shaken the global economy and threatened food supplies and livelihoods of people across the world.
Economists have said the moves were likely signs that the government is working to secure another financing package from the International Monetary Fund.
Celine Allard, IMF’s mission chief for Egypt, welcomed the latest measures. saying in a statement Wednesday evening that “continued exchange rate flexibility will be essential to absorb external shocks and safeguard financial buffers during this uncertain time.”
Stocks fall as crude oil prices climb again
Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street and crude oil prices rose sharply again Wednesday, as a wave of selling all but wiped out gains from a day before and left the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average in the red for the week.
The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, with more than 80% of the stocks in the benchmark index closing lower.
The S&P 500 fell 55.37 points to 4,456.24. The Dow slid 448.96 points to 34,358.50. Both indexes are now on pace for a weekly loss.
The Nasdaq fell 186.21 points to 13,922.60. Smaller company stocks also lost ground. The Russell 2000 fell 36.14 points, or 1.7%, to 2,052.21.
The selling was widespread, with technology, health care and financial stocks among the biggest weights on the S&P 500 index. Microsoft fell 1.5% and Abbott Laboratories slid 4.1%. Retailers and communications companies also lost ground.
Energy stocks rose as crude oil prices climbed. Hess rose 4.6% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500.
U.S. benchmark crude oil rose 5.2% to settle at $114.93 per barrel, while a barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, rose 5.3% to settle at $121.60.