Unemployment filings fall but remain high
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell by 89,000 last week to a still-elevated 803,000, evidence that the job market remains under stress nine months after the coronavirus outbreak sent the U.S. economy into recession and caused millions of layoffs.
The latest figure, released Wednesday by the Labor Department, shows that many employers are still cutting jobs as the pandemic tightens business restrictions and leads many consumers to stay home. Before the virus struck, jobless claims typically numbered around 225,000 per week before shooting up to 6.9 million in early spring when the virus — and efforts to contain it — flattened the economy. The pace of layoffs has since declined but remains historically high in the face of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
“The fact that more than nine months into the crisis, initial claims are still running at such a high level is, in absolute terms, bad news,” Joshua Shapiro, chief U.S. economist at the economic consulting firm Maria Fiorini Ramirez Inc., wrote in a research note. “With the pandemic again worsening, it is likely that claims will remain quite elevated for some time.’’
U.S. factory orders rise in November
WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose a moderate 0.9% in November with a key category that tracks business investment plans showing a gain.
The November gain in orders for durable goods, items expected to last at least three years, followed stronger gains in recent months including a 3.8% rise in October, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.
A key category that serves as a proxy for business investment spending rose a modest 0.4% in November following much stronger gains of 3.6% in October and 3.9% in September.
Analysts are concerned that business investment could begin to fade if the resurgence of the coronavirus curtails demand.
The strength in November included a 3.4% rise in demand for motor vehicles and parts, which represented a rebound following a 2.5% drop in October.
U.S. consumers slow spending in November
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer spending fell 0.4% in November, the first decline since April, as Americans confronted a newly resurgent virus.
The November decline followed a 0.3% gain in October and even bigger increases starting in May, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday, as the country emerged from a pandemic lockdown that had been imposed to try to stop the spread of the virus. The last decline was 12.7% fall in April during the lockdown.
Personal incomes fell 1.1% in November, the third drop in the past four months as various government relief programs have been expiring.
Inflation as measured by a gauge preferred by the Federal Reserve showed a modest 1.1% gain in November, well below the Fed’s 2% target.
Volkswagen recalling Beetles over air bags
DETROIT — Volkswagen is recalling over 105,000 Beetles with faulty Takata front driver’s air bags that can explode and hurl shrapnel.
The recall covers Beetles from the 2012 through 2014 model years.
Dealers will replace the front driver’s air bags at no cost to owners starting on Feb. 12.
GM issues recall of 840,000 vehicles
DETROIT — General Motors is recalling nearly 840,000 vehicles in the U.S. for suspension problems or because the front seat belts can fail.
The seat belt recall covers 624,000 2019 through 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks. Also included are the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe and GMC Yukon XL, and the 2020 and 2021 Silverado 2500 and 3500 and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500.
The suspension recall covers the 2012 and 2013 Buick Regal, the 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, and the 2010 through 2013 Buick Lacrosse midsize cars.
The recall covers vehicles sold or registered in 22 states including Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.