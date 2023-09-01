Fed’s preferred inflation gauge shows modest rise
WASHINGTON — An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve remained low last month, adding to signs of cooling price increases and raising the likelihood that the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged when it next meets in late September.
Prices rose just 0.2% from June to July, the third straight modest increase. Compared with a year earlier, prices rose 3.3% in July, up from a 3% annual increase in June. The year-over-year figure, though, is down sharply from the 7% peak it reached a year ago, though still above the Fed’s 2% inflation target. It rose partly because of much smaller price increases a year ago.
U.S. applications for jobless claims inch down
U.S. applications for unemployment benefits fell slightly last week as businesses continue to retain employees in an economy that has largely withstood rapidly rising interest rates for more than a year.
The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits fell last week by 4,000, to 228,000 the week ending August 26, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Jobless claim applications are seen as representative of the number of layoffs in a given week. Overall, 1.73 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended August 19, about 28,000 more than the previous week.
Microsoft to stop packaging Teams and Office in EU
LONDON — Microsoft will stop packaging its Teams videoconferencing app with its Office software in Europe in an effort to head off antitrust penalties by regulators. The U.S. tech company also said Thursday it would take steps to make it easier for competing products to work with its software.
The announcement comes a month after the EU’s executive Commission opened a formal investigation over concerns that bundling Teams with Office gives it an unfair edge over competitors. The investigation was triggered by a complaint filed in 2020 by rival Slack Technologies, maker of popular workplace messaging software. The Commission said it was aware of the announced changes, but did not comment further.
Long-term U.S. mortgage rate falls to 7.18%
LOS ANGELES — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate declined this week after climbing five consecutive weeks to a more-than-20-year high, a modest relief for would-be homebuyers challenged by rising home prices and a thin inventory of homes on the market.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan fell to 7.18% from 7.23% last week. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.66%. High rates can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, limiting how much they can afford in a market already unaffordable to many Americans.
Hyundai, LG invest $2 billion in Georgia plant
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hyundai and LG Energy Solution are spending an additional $2 billion and hiring an extra 400 workers to make batteries at the automaker’s sprawling U.S. electrical vehicle plant that’s under construction in Georgia. The announcement Thursday comes three months after the companies first announced a partnership to produce EV batteries for the vehicles Hyundai plans to begin manufacturing at the site west of Savannah in 2025.
Expanding the plant’s battery-making operation brings the project’s total investment to more than $7.5 billion and its overall workforce to 8,500. Gov. Brian Kemp hailed the expansion announcement as part of a continuing effort to “make Georgia the e-mobility capital of the nation.”
Musk says X plans voice, video calling
SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk said Thursday that his social network X, formerly known as Twitter, will give users the ability to make voice and video calls on the platform. Musk did not say when the features would be available to users. The company also updated its privacy policies that will allow for the collection of biometric data and employment history, among other information.
Musk posted that the site’s voice and video calls will work on Apple and Android devices as well as on computers, with “No phone numbers needed.” Meta, which owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, introduced voice and video calls on Messenger in 2015. Snapchat added them in 2016.
Kia recall includes 320,000 cars in U.S.
DETROIT — Kia is recalling about 320,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that could prevent the trunk from being opened from the inside. The recall covers the Optima midsize car from 2016 through 2018, Optima hybrids and plug-ins from 2017 and 2018, and the Rio small car from 2016 and 2017.
Kia says in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that the trunk latch base can crack, and may not open from the inside. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a person inside the trunk could become trapped. Dealers will replace part of the trunk latch base. Owners will be notified by letter starting Oct. 19.