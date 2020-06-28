Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions in Dubuque announced that Bridget Bartlett, a licensed independent social worker, has joined the company. Bartlett offers counseling to clients from 9 years old to adult and specializes in treating trauma, anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts, anger and bipolar disorder.
•
Community Savings Bank in Edgewood, Iowa, announced:
Rachel Hauck was promoted to vice president of lending.
Linda Burkle was promoted to senior deposit quality control coordinator.
Crystal Salow was promoted to senior loan closing specialist.
Tami Lubben was promoted to senior operations assistant.
•
Heartland Financial USA announced:
Patrick Terry was hired as director of enterprise data management.
Sara Driscoll was hired as executive assistant.
Shelley Zahn was promoted to senior corporate human resources business partner.
Joni Drake was promoted to director of payroll and benefits.
Jason Schauer was promoted to treasury liquidity manager.
•
Opening Doors in Dubuque announced:
Anna Harrington was hired as case manager at Maria House. She recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a degree in criminal justice.
Ashley Ehrlich was promoted to assistant program director.