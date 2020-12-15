Local markets Telegraph Herald annette.doerr@thmedia.com Dec 15, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GavilonCorn — Dec. 422ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Beans — Dec. 1169.5 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save annette.doerr@thmedia.com Follow annette.doerr@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Edgewood farm equipment dealership announces ownership additions 3 Grant County businesses recognized for pandemic-prompted innovation Local markets U.S., states crack down on scams bilking desperate Americans U.S. stocks end mostly lower after an early rally evaporates 3 Grant County businesses recognized for pandemic-prompted innovation Biz Buzz: Dubuque monument maker expands; owners join boat dealer; optical center moves Despite recent hurdles, renewable energy sector sees reasons for optimism New bowling alley, family center open in Peosta With property purchase complete, work begins on riverfront resort in Bellevue East Dubuque CBD company sees promising start Tri-state business people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements How are your investments doing in 2020? From DIY meal kits to flexible memberships, here’s what 'experience gifts' look like in a pandemic Food retailers see 'eye-popping profits' as workers reap little benefit Here come the self-driving trucks: GMC Sierra goes hands-free Apple preps next Mac chips with aim to outclass highest-end PCs Guebert: Rural America still has a lion's share of problems Tech Q&A: Sorting through the mountain of data created by PC backups New bowling alley, family center open in Peosta Dubuque council OKs pair of measures tied to manufacturer's $80 million proposal Dyersville project nears completion as 1st businesses prepare to move in Businesses plead for Brexit deal as trade talks remain stuck Business news in brief Retailers urge shoppers to buy early amid shipping crunch Cascade developers renovate old building, allowing local business to expand Local markets Flexsteel Industries declares quarterly dividend Manufacturer eyes Dubuque for $80 million project, 271 new jobs EU strikes deal on landmark budget, virus recovery fund Medical privacy changes would smooth info sharing in crises Stock indexes end mixed as damage to the economy piles up U.S. budget deficit up 25.1% in first 2 months of budget year European-U.S. sea level tracking satellite sends 1st readings U.S. panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Manufacturer eyes Dubuque for $80 million project, 271 new jobs Physical therapy to open clinic in Dyersville Flexsteel Industries declares quarterly dividend Local markets Store closure, loan dispute underscore complex relationship between Dubuque, businesses Dutch court calls for criminal probe into former ING CEO Malaysia's Top Glove reaps record profit, sees strong demand UK, EU head for showdown over Brexit trade deal Aerospace company announces layoffs in Bellevue as aviation industry crumbles Perks of Success: At 10-year mark, Dubuque coffee roaster continues moving forward Steady gains for stocks deliver more records on Wall Street Local markets Boeing suffers more canceled orders for its 737 Max plane Cybersecurity firm FireEye says was hacked by nation state