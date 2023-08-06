Medical Associates of Dubuque hired Kelsey Weinschenk as director of clinical services.
•
Two by Two Character Development, of Dubuque, added the following people to its board of directors:
Susan Hess, of Hammer Law Firm.
Jane Kuhle, a Dubuque-based human resources and business consultant.
Justina Reisch, of Premier Bank.
JJ Rupprecht, of Atlantic Bottling Company.
Katie Schueller, of Dupaco Community Credit Union.
The following board members were re-elected:
Shane Burtzlaff as president.
Wendy Knight as past president.
Ryan Kilburg as vice-president.
Meggan Heacock as treasurer.
Rick Fullmer as secretary, as well as Amy Errthum, Amy Printz, Matt Theisen, Stephanie Vondal and Kristin Woodward-Vaassen. •
The following individuals received 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Awards:
Barb Otting, of Cascade.
Tamara Prenosil, Judy WolfandJim Vansteenburg, of Dubuque.
•
Will Gross, of Truck Country’s Dubuque location, won second place in the Daimler Truck North America Technician Skills Competition in the Vehicle Category.
•
INSIDE Public Accounting named Honkamp, P.C., of Dubuque, as No. 109 of its Top 200 Firms for 2023.
•
Solar Power World magazine ranked Eagle Point Solar, of Dubuque, No. 170 in the nation on its 2023 Solar Contractors List. The magazine also ranked the company as No. 159 in its Solar + Storage Installers sub list.
•
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center received the Get With The Guidelines — Stroke Gold Plus Award for the 9th consecutive year. The award recognizes institutions’ commitment to ensuring that stroke patients receive appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.