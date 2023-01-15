Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Eastern Iowa Media Group-North announced promoting Dylan Kurt to news editor.
•
Galena Country Tourism announced hiring Tom Rynott as communications director.
Bodine Electric announced hiring Jennifer Ritt as a buyer.
The company also announced promoting:
Aaron Soat to technical employee in maintenance.
Don Crow to senior department lead in shaft.
Russ Heer and Greg Schneiter to technical employees in shaft.
Tyler Hess to technical leader in manufacturing product support.
Chase Anderson to set up and operate C in shaft.
Luke Pritchard to senior maintenance.
MedOne Pharmacy Benefit Solutions announced hiring:
Amanda Walton and Lisa Fawcett as member advocates.
Erika Timmons as an account manager.
Jane Schauer, Brenda Locklear, Hailey Barsema and Michaela Shows as data entry specialists.
Rocio Saliga and Madde Mulgrew as patient care coordinators.
Esther Fatokun as senior underwriting analyst.
Kristy Long as a clinical pharmacist.
Makayla Rogers as an accountant.
Nicole Sisler as a marketing coordinator.
It also announced the following promotions:
Denise Diaz to business analyst II.
Mariah Morris to clinical programs coordinator.
Natalie Droeske to marketing manager.
Honkamp, P.C., announced hiring:
Antonia Gerber as an accounting specialist.
Ashley Oaks as a staff accountant.
Candace Johnson as a business development coordinator.
Bailey Fellenzer to senior accountant.
Tina Moes to creative director.
Jacob Hagendorf to tax associate.
Melita Olig to assurance associate.
Unified Therapy announced promoting Samantha Jay to administrative director and Kelly Loeffelholz to clinic director.
