China declares all transactions involving cryptocurrency illegal
BEIJING — China’s central bank on Friday declared all transactions involving Bitcoin and other virtual currencies illegal, stepping up a campaign to block use of unofficial digital money.
Chinese banks were banned from handling cryptocurrencies in 2013, but the government issued a reminder this year. That reflected official concern cryptocurrency mining and trading might still be going on or the state-run financial system might be indirectly exposed to risks.
Friday’s notice complained Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital currencies disrupt the financial system and are used in money-laundering and other crimes.
“Virtual currency derivative transactions are all illegal financial activities and are strictly prohibited,” the People’s Bank of China said on its website.
Promoters of cryptocurrencies say they allow anonymity and flexibility, but Chinese regulators worry they might weaken the ruling Communist Party’s control over the financial system and say they might help to conceal criminal activity.
The People’s Bank of China is developing an electronic version of the country’s yuan for cashless transactions that can be tracked and controlled by Beijing.
Chip shortages cause ‘bottleneck recession’
FRANKFURT, Germany — Shortages of computer chips and other raw materials are continuing to hit Germany’s manufacturers, as bottlenecks leave companies struggling to fill orders from a rebounding global economy.
Widespread friction in supply chains sent a closely watched index of German business optimism lower for the third month in a row in September. The Ifo institute index fell to 98.8 points from 99.6 in August.
“The problems with obtaining raw materials and intermediate goods is holding back the German economy,” the Munich-based institute said Friday. “Industry is experiencing a bottleneck recession.”
The German economy, Europe’s largest, has rebounded sharply from the depths of the pandemic shutdowns in the first part of 2020 with gross domestic product in the second quarter marking a 9.4% increase over the same quarter last year.
But major manufacturers such as auto firms Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen have all experienced trouble getting the computer chips they need for today’s cars stuffed with electronic features such as advanced driver assistance. Other materials needed by businesses, including steel, construction materials and plastics, are also in short supply.
Truck maker Traton Group, which is majority owned by Volkswagen, said this week that sales in the third quarter would be “significantly lower than planned” as the company had to resort to steps such as pulling control units out of unsold vehicles and installing them in vehicles that were on order.
Traton cited rising COVID-19 cases in Malaysia and the lockdown that followed as a factor. Malaysia is an important hub since several chip companies that supply the auto industry have production there, the truck maker said.
The manufacturing troubles are a reversal of fortune as services businesses reported improved outlooks as restrictions on movement and activity are eased amid higher levels of vaccination. Earlier in the pandemic, services took the biggest hit from the pandemic as restaurants and tourist businesses saw drastic reductions in customer traffic or were ordered to close.
Michael Tran at Oxford Economics said that the Ifo report was “further evidence that Germany’s recovery is losing steam.” That said, he foresaw strong overall GDP growth of around 3% in the current, third quarter over the second quarter, reflecting primarily the low level of activity at the start of the second quarter.
New homes sales rise in U.S.
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Sales of new homes in the U.S. rose modestly in August as rising prices continue to sideline potential buyers.
Sales of new homes last month rose 1.5%, the Commerce Department reported on Friday, reaching a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 740,000. That follows July’s increase, which came after three consecutive declines in April, May and June as builders grappled with surging lumber prices and a shortage of workers.
Prices for new homes also ticked up in August. The median price for a new home rose $400 to $390,900.
Builders have been hit with rising costs and shortages of building materials and labor have rippled through the construction industry. Delays are common, prompting many builders to pump the brakes on the number of new homes they put up for sale. As building a new home gets more expensive, some of those costs are passed along to buyers.
The National Association of Realtors said this week that sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in August and soaring prices eased a bit from what’s been a torrid pace.
Stocks end mixed on Wall Street
Wall street closed out a choppy week of trading Friday with a mixed finish for the major stock indexes, though the S&P 500 managed its first weekly gain in three weeks.
The benchmark index rose 0.1% after spending much of the day wavering between small gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also eked out a 0.1% gain, while the Nasdaq composite and the Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks fell.
Slightly more stocks in the S&P 500 rose than fell, with communication services companies and banks driving much of the increase. Health care and real estate stocks posted some of the biggest losses. The index ended with a 0.5% gain for the week.
The modest showing followed a two-day rally that helped erase a slump earlier in the week. Investors have been facing similar choppiness throughout September as they try to gauge how the economy will continue its recovery.
The S&P 500 rose 6.50 points to 4,455.48 and is now within 1.9% of the all-time high it set Sept. 2. The Dow added 33.18 points to 34,798. The Nasdaq slipped 4.54 points, or less than 0.1%, to 15,047.70, while the Russell 2000 dropped 10.97 points, or 0.5%, to 2,248.07.
Bond yields have been headed higher the last couple of days following the Fed’s announcement. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.46% Friday from 1.41% the day before. The yield, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, was at 1.31% late Monday.
Energy prices rose again Friday. The price of benchmark U.S. crude oil increased 0.9% and ended 2.9% higher for the week. The trend helped push up energy stocks. Cabot Oil & Gas rose 2.8%.
Nike was the latest company to warn investors about supply chain problems hurting revenue. Its stock slumped 6.3% for the biggest drop in the S&P 500. A wide range of industries face supply chain issues and that has investors worried about rising costs for businesses and consumers. Analysts have warned that the upcoming round of corporate earnings could be crimped because of those issues.
Markets in Europe fell and markets in Asia were mostly lower, though Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.1%..