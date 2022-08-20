Jobs’ Apple-1 prototype sells for nearly $700,000 at auction
BOSTON — An authenticated Apple-1 Computer prototype from the mid-1970s has sold at auction for nearly $700,000.
The prototype was used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976 to demonstrate the Apple-1 to Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop in Mountain View, Calif., one of the first personal computer stores in the world, Boston-based RR Auction said in a statement.
A Bay Area collector who wishes to remain anonymous made the winning $677,196 bid on Thursday, the auctioneer said.
“There is no Apple-1 without this board — it’s the holy grail of Steve Jobs and Apple memorabilia,” said Bobby Livingston, RR’s executive vice president.
The board has been matched to Polaroid photographs taken by Terrell in 1976, showing the prototype in use. It was also examined and authenticated by Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen, whose notarized 13-page report accompanied the sale.
The prototype resided on the Apple Garage property for many years before being given by Jobs to the seller about 30 years ago.
Foot Locker taps former Ulta Beauty executive as its new CEO
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The chief executive who oversaw the rapid expansion of Ulta Beauty will take over as CEO of Foot Locker during a period of significant transition for the chain.
Mary Dillon, one of only 31 women leading a S&P 500 company before stepping down as the top executive at Ulta early last year, will take over at Foot Locker for Richard Johnson, who retires next month.
Shares of Foot Locker jumped 20%, to $38.38, Friday.
Dillon takes control of the company next month with Foot Locker relying less on sales at malls, where foot traffic has plummeted, and moving away from one of its most dominant suppliers, Nike. Nike recently shifted aggressively to direct sales to customers.
Johnson, who has led the company since 2014, will continue as the board’s executive chairman through 2023.
Wayfair announces global layoffs of 870 employees
Wayfair is cutting about 870 employees, or 5% of its global workforce, as part of a plan previously announced by the home goods company to manage operating costs and realign its investment priorities after the pandemic.
With millions sheltering at home in 2020, the Boston company reported 55% sales growth as families spent heavily to furnish living rooms and other parts of the house. Last year, as more people ventured out, sales at Wayfair declined 3.1%.
Wayfair Inc. expects costs related to the job cuts to run between $30 million and $40 million in the third quarter, mostly related to employee severance and benefits.
Walmart expands abortion coverage
NEW YORK — Walmart, the nation’s largest employer, is expanding its abortion coverage for employees after staying largely mum on the issue for months following the Supreme Court ruling that scrapped a nationwide right to abortion.
In a memo sent to employees on Friday, the company said its health care plans will now cover abortion for employees “when there is a health risk to the mother, rape or incest, ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage or lack of fetal viability.”
The new policy will also offer “travel support” for workers and dependents covered under their health care plans so they can access services that are not available within 100 miles of their locations.
Wall Street capped a choppy week of trading Friday with a broad slide for stocks that left the major indexes in the red for the week.
The S&P 500 closed 1.3% lower, breaking a four-week winning streak. Shares in more than 80% of the companies in the benchmark index fell, with technology stocks driving much of the pullback.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 2% and also ended four weeks of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9%, ending slightly in the red for the week. Small company stocks also lost ground, pulling the Russell 2000 index 2.2% lower.
Recent statements by Fed officials appeared to signal that the Fed may not be prepared to relent just yet from its pace of rate increases, said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist for LPL Financial.
“That put the market on notice that perhaps the market may have to contend with a Fed that continues to raise rates at a steady pace and perhaps does not pause and take its foot off the pedal,” she said.
That gave traders “the perfect excuse to finally begin to burn off” some of the market’s recent gains.
