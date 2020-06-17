Cascade Livestock Auction, LLC
Top steers and heifers — $101.00 to $106.50
Holstein steers — $84.00 to $90.50
Slaughter cows — $77.00
Slaughter bulls — $86.00
Gavilon
Corn — June 3.20
Beans — June 8.59
Gavilon
Corn — June 3.20
Beans — June 8.59
