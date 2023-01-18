The largest single building permit filed with the City of Dubuque last year totaled about $9.4 million for a 75,000-square-foot expansion for Klauer Manufacturing Co. at its facility located at 1185 Roosevelt St. Ext.
While the number of building permits issued by the City of Dubuque last year climbed slightly compared to the year prior, the total construction value related to those permits dropped by nearly half.
The city issued building permits for projects totaling $123.3 million in value in 2022, down 46% from the 2021 total of $228.7 million. However, the 2022 figure still remains strong compared to the COVID-19-affected year of 2020, when city building permits totaled $96 million in value.
Meanwhile, the city issued 1,536 building permits in 2022 compared to 1,512 building permits in 2021.
Michael Belmont, City of Dubuque assistant housing director and code official, said 2022’s building permit data is more on par with pre-COVID-19 pandemic numbers.
“In 2021, we had a couple of very large projects that drove the values up quite a bit,” he said. “... (2022 data) is pretty normal compared to other years. The volume of work seems to be fairly steady. We anticipate a pretty strong 2023 and 2024.”
Those larger projects in 2021 that drove up the total building permit construction value included a $35.3 million permit for an apartment complex at Mount Carmel campus, a $27.5 million permit for renovations at Dubuque Senior High School, a $16 million renovation for Dubuque’s Amazon facility and a $15.5 million Roshek Building renovation.
In comparison, the largest single building permit filed with the city last year totaled about $9.4 million for a 75,000-square-foot expansion for Klauer Manufacturing Co. at 1185 Roosevelt St. Ext. The company produces sheet metal building products.
“It’s going well,” said company Vice President Mike Igo of the project. “We broke ground in the spring, and the city granted us temporary occupancy of the new production area on Dec. 9. We have started the process of moving equipment into the new space.”
Including the equipment, Igo said, the project costs around $14 million. New employee amenities and office space should be completed around Feb. 10, which is also around the time when Igo said the company should permanently move into the added space.
Igo added that Klauer Manufacturing has hired an additional 35 people from October 2021 to October 2022, with plans to still fill a few more positions. The company currently employs about 185 people.
“The expansion is really to accommodate the growth that we have been able to achieve,” Igo said. “It will allow us to continue to be here in Dubuque hopefully for years to come.”
Other building permits with a large construction total filed with the City of Dubuque last year included:
$8.5 million for the construction of Collins Community Credit Union at 255 John F. Kennedy Road.
$8.2 million for a 97,000-square-foot expansion for Green Industrial Supply Inc., 1525 Innovation Drive.
$8 million for a portion of the renovation project at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Belmont said the construction industry remains strong, aided by more warm weather that can lengthen the construction season. Looking ahead, he said a continuation of warmer weather likely will allow contractors to do work over the winter and more projects to continue throughout the year.
“There have been some supply-chain issues (affecting the 2022 construction season),” he added. “But that seems to be easing. We’ve seen some supply-chain issues on the electrical components side, but I think we leveled out pretty well on other building materials.”
In the coming year, Belmont said, city officials aim to streamline the process for contractors looking to file their building permits, with the hope of completing that project in the third quarter of this year.
“The goal is to make it easier for contractors to pay for their permits and to have a portal where they can look at the status of their permits and inspections,” he said.
In addition, he said city officials are anticipating a few projects on the horizon for this year that will boost construction numbers.
“We do anticipate some larger projects,” he said. “The forecast is pretty good. We have a few warehouse projects and housing projects coming.”
