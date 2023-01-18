Klauer Manufacturing
The largest single building permit filed with the City of Dubuque last year totaled about $9.4 million for a 75,000-square-foot expansion for Klauer Manufacturing Co. at its facility located at 1185 Roosevelt St. Ext.

 Stephen Gassman

While the number of building permits issued by the City of Dubuque last year climbed slightly compared to the year prior, the total construction value related to those permits dropped by nearly half.

The city issued building permits for projects totaling $123.3 million in value in 2022, down 46% from the 2021 total of $228.7 million. However, the 2022 figure still remains strong compared to the COVID-19-affected year of 2020, when city building permits totaled $96 million in value.

