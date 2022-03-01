Target seeks to entice workers with pay of up to $24 an hour
NEW YORK — Workers at Target stores and distribution centers in places like New York, where competition for finding and hiring staff is the fiercest, could see starting wages as high as $24 an hour this year.
The Minneapolis-based discount retailer said Monday that it will adopt minimum wages that range from $15 to $24 an hour, with the highest pay going to hires in the most competitive markets. It currently pays a universal starting wage of $15 an hour.
The new starting wage range is part of a company plan to spend an additional $300 million on its labor force this year that will also include broader, faster access to health care coverage for its hourly workers
“The market has changed,” said Target CEO Brian Cornell in an interview with The Associated Press. ”We want to continue to have an industry-leading position.”
Toyota’s Japan production halted
TOKYO — Toyota is suspending production at all 28 lines of its 14 plants in Japan, starting today, because of a “system malfunction” that a domestic supplier suspects is a cyberattack.
Kojima Industries Corp., based in Toyota city in central Japan, said Monday the problem could be a cyberattack as an error was detected in its computer server system.
As a result, the company said its system could not communicate properly with Toyota or monitor production, although there was nothing physically wrong with the production equipment.
Kojima spokesman Tomohiro Takayama said the company was investigating and working to fix the problem.
Swings return to Wall Street, oil up
Markets quivered Monday amid worries about how high oil prices will go and how badly the global economy will get hit after the U.S. and allies upped the financial pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
The S&P 500, which had been down as much as 1.6%, recouped much of its losses to finish 0.2% lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4% after coming back from a 1.1% slide.
Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic climbed more than 3% amid concerns about what will happen to crude supplies, because Russia is one of the world’s largest energy producers. That’s increasing the pressure on the already high inflation squeezing households around the world.
In search of safer returns, investors plowed into U.S. government bonds, which drove the yield of the 10-year Treasury down about 0.15 percentage points to 1.83%, its biggest drop since the omicron coronavirus variant first rattled investors. Gold rose 0.7%.