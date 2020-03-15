Annie Mehl has joined the Telegraph Herald as a news reporter.
•
Michael G. Fleege, a private wealth advisor with NaviPoint Advisory Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. in Dubuque, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for this achievement in 2020. To earn this achievement, Fleege established himself as one of the company’s top advisors.
•
Kunkel & Associates announced the following employee news:
New hires:
Amy Steger joined the company as a client service representative.
Jason Brown joined the company as a senior accountant.
Shelby Hoppman joined the company as a client service representative.
Sierra Budde joined the company as an administrative assistant.
Chance Radabaugh joined the team full-time as an associate account executive for the Transportation Department.
Collin Etherton will be joining the team full-time as an associate account executive for the Transportation Department.
Matt Thole joined the team full-time as an associate account executive for the Commercial & Employee Benefits Department.
Chad Grall joined the company as vice president, Strategic Sales Management.
Promotions:
Andrea Weede has been promoted to senior account manager.
Hayley Till has been promoted to client service representative.
TJ Wagner has been promoted to vice president, Commercial & Employee Benefits.
Heather Freiburger has been promoted to vice president, Client Services.
Awards/Achievements:
Kunkel & Associates announced Mike Spalla as the recipient of the Tim Kunkel Character Award for 2018. This award recognizes exemplified professionalism, leadership, compassion, hard-work, and a great sense of humor. The Tim Kunkel Award is presented to a Kunkel & Associates employee who portrays closely to Tim’s character.
Ashley Lamey recently achieved the Certified Insurance Counselor designation.
Travis Busch recently achieved his Associate in Insurance Data Analytics designation.
•
MidwestOne Bank announced the following promotions:
Jill C. Busch has been promoted to second vice president, marketing.
Lynne A. Hager has been promoted to second vice president, marketing.
Debra C. Bakken has been promoted to marketing administrative officer.
Jessica A. Brossett has been promoted to lead credit analyst.
Lindsay M. Morris has been promoted to retail managing officer.
•
A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co. announced the following new hires and promotions:
New hires:
Dylan Olson, utility worker; Mariah Schmelzer, HR benefit recruitment specialist; Clarence Merrick, fork truck driver; Michael Luchterhand, machining; Donnie Lathem, product training coordinator; Tom Hartwig, labor, foundry; Oscar Rodriguez, territory manager; Shane Vosberg, labor, foundry; Alan Temperly, system administrator II; Geno Lewis, rough casting finisher; Matt Resnick, multimedia specialist; Tim Dress, labor, foundry; Justin Basse, electrician; John Bellrichard, product quality tech; Alex Lyne, coremaker; William Anderson, national natural gas sales manager; Ryan McAuliffe, machining; Erik Kronstedt, factory product support coordinator; Kevin McGovern, labor foundry; Brandon Molzof, fork truck driver; Melissa Campbell, territory manager; Chris Sullivan, machining; Mike Ward, machining; Keri Mackey, factory product support coordinator; Duane Jasper, material handler; Jaime Capesius, customer service representative I; Harry Blewett, labor, foundry; David Workman, labor, foundry; Jason Rice, assembling; Cody Palmer, labor, foundry; Bryce Wehling, production/material planner; and Chris Ross, machining.
Promotions:
Lisa Sandry, factory supervisor; Luke Freebolin, industrial engineering; Austin Bradley, water works product coordinator; Patrick Arnold, industrial engineering manager; Kathy Wagner, purchasing assistant II; Tony Lucey, quality assurance tech II; Julie Reisch, factory production support coordinator II; Ray Wagner, senior foundry quality coordinator; Dale Then, product inventory control supervisor; Mariah Schmelzer, benefits and HRIS specialist; Jolene Kohlenberg, senior HR representative; and Jackie Bettcher, senior HR representative.
•
Eagle Point Solar announced it has hired Cory Wernimont as its Solar Energy Consultant covering the Northeast Iowa territory.
•
Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced the following:
New hires:
Austin Hasken, customer care representative.
Jake Burgmeier, commercial loan documentation specialist.
Promotion:
Tiffany Willenbring, physical security officer.
•
The Board of Directors of Dupaco Community Credit Union released the following staff announcements:
Ellie Flores joined Dupaco as consumer lending representative at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
Marissa Kluesner was appointed member service processing representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location in Dubuque.
Miles Launspach joined Dupaco as contact center representative at Operation Center in Dubuque.
Jason Skemp re-joined Dupaco as VP, enterprise compliance at the Saratoga Road location in Asbury, Iowa.
Also, Dupaco announced the Board of Directors election results:
Denise Dolan, Andy Schroeder and Bob Wethal were re-elected to serve three-year terms on the credit union’s volunteer board of directors.
Andy Schroeder, chair of board.
Officers elected:
Ron Meyers, vice chair; Steve Chapman, secretary; Renee Poppe, treasurer; and Joe Hearn, president/CEO.
Directors appointed to committee chair positions:
Steve Chapman, chair, Salary Savings Plan Oversight committee; Denise Dolan, chair, Personnel committee; Jeff Gonner, chair, Investment/Asset Liability Management committee; Ron Mussehl, chair, Business Lending committee; Renee Poppe, chair, Marketing committee; Ron Meyers, chair, CUSO Board of Managers; Randy Skemp, chair, Audit committee; and Bob Wethal, Nomination and Credit/Delinquent Loan committee.
•
Dubuque Jaycees announced the following award winners for 2019 and 2020 Board of Directors:
Hillary Forester, president, Westmark Enterprises; Melanie Bressler, executive vice president, Steeple Square; treasurer, Justin Rickman, Westmark Enterprises; vice presidents, Miranda Anderson, United Clinical Labs, Wade Fuerste, East Dubuque Nitrogen, Anne Osterholz, Kunkel & Associates, and Charlie Vorwald, Mi-T-M; and chairman of the board, Josh Volgarino, Northwestern Mutual.
Committee members:
Katie Bahl, public relations director, IowaWORKS; Megan Vorwald, membership, Victory Ford; Austin Hansen, Alyson Tasker, ASM Global, Dubuque Jaycee Fireworks directors.
The following awards were awarded at their 2019 Annual Pass the Gavel award ceremony:
New Member of the Year, Matt Hantleman, Camso; Member of the Year, Wade Fuerste, East Dubuque Nitrogen; Director of the Year and Lifetime member, Megan Vorwald, Victory Ford; Officer of the Year and Luebner Award, Hilary Forrester, Westmark Enterprises; Mark McClimon Award, Be a Decent Human, Chris Puetz; Event of the Year, Keith Kriz, Lacoma Golf Course; MacGyver Award, Austin Hansen, Vanguard.
•
Hills & Dales recently named the following individuals to the Hills & Dales governing boards for the 2020 term.
Hills & Dales Board of Directors:
President, Tori Richter, MidWestOne Bank, first vice president and regional credit officer; vice president, Brian Kane, Kane, Norby & Reddick, P.C., managing partner; secretary/treasurer, Keith Bibelhausen, community volunteer.
Members-At-Large:
Dr. Tom Callahan, Medical Associates Clinic and Health Plans, pediatrician; Joyce Connors, community volunteer; Jim Holz, MSA Professional Services Inc., client service manager, market lead, county and local government; Al Krueger, community volunteer; Debra McGinnis, community volunteer; Tony Pfohl, The Fischer Companies, vice president; Mark Phalen, The Friedman Group Inc., vice president, sales; Jill Reimer, business consultant; and Jim Weber, Wepaco Management & Consulting, Inc., president.
Jamie Barwick Hills & Dales Foundation Board of Directors:
President, Eric Foy, Dubuque Bank & Trust, vice president, business development manager; vice president, Rob McDonald, A.Y. McDonald,,president/CEO; and secretary/treasurer, Keith Sindberg, TriCor Insurance and Financial Services, commercial accounts representative.
Members-At-Large:
Gary Dolphin, community volunteer; Mike Donohue, Dubuque Community School District board member; Tom Flogel, Mulgrew Oil Co., president; Connie Hardie, community volunteer; Steve Hardie, community volunteer; Ric Jones, City Council Member; Judy Lochner, Parent Advocate and Community Volunteer; John Markham, community volunteer; Kelly Myers, Sinsinawa Dominicans, director of philanthropy; Mike Ruden, IIW, P.C., chief operations officer; John Tallent, Medical Associates Clinic and Health Plans, CEO; Chris Theisen, Theisen Supply Inc., chief facilities officer; and Jim Weber, Wepaco Management & Consulting Inc., president.