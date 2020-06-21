While scrolling through Facebook a few months back, Michelle Stappert noticed an ad for personal shoppers.
She read through the comments and discussions of how much people were making in those roles and thought it might be a simple way to bring in an additional income.
“It just seemed like an easy way to make some money, and I like to shop even though it would be groceries,” Stappert said.
Stappert has worked for the personal shopping company Shipt since April and more recently signed up for Instacart. She delivers groceries in the Dubuque area when she is headed into the city from her home in Potosi, Wis.
“So far, I have a really good experience with everyone,” she said. “I don’t really pick up a lot of hours during the week, but sometimes I pick them up on the weekends.”
Stappert is just one of the thousands of people nationwide who has started working for personal shopping companies. Such companies have launched phone apps designed to let people create digital grocery lists, which personal shoppers in the area can accept. They then pick up the items and deliver them.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Shipt has added more than 100,000 shoppers and doubled its customer support team, the company said.
“There are close to 100 Shipt Shoppers in Dubuque, and we are excited to continue adding to our shopper community,” said the company in a statement to the Telegraph Herald.
So far, all but one of Stappert’s deliveries have been through Shipt.
To get started, Stappert will check the app to see if any deliveries have been requested. The customer will either pre-pay for their groceries or Stappert will use the Shipt credit card to pay when checking out. After collecting the groceries or requested items, she will deliver them and either leave them at the door or give them to the customer, she said.
Mostly, the requests are for food and household supplies such as toilet paper, but Stappert said she has also picked up cat food, bug repellent and other miscellaneous items.
“I haven’t had really weird requests, but there are a lot of people on the Facebook group that talk about getting weird requests,” she said.
On average, she said she makes about $8 to $15 per shop — enough to cover her gas into Dubuque and make it worth the trip.
“It’s a job you can do whenever you want to,” Stappert said. “There are some people that do this for a full-time job, and they make $1,000 a week, but for me, making an extra shopping trip is something easy. I don’t mind it.”
Stappert said she signed up for Instacart because it will allow her to shop at Piggly Wiggly in Platteville, Wis., rather than only coming to Dubuque for trips.
Instacart reports that it is available to more than 85% of households in the U.S. and more than 70% in Canada.
Similar to Shipt, Instacart has grown significantly since the pandemic began — from 200,000 to more than 500,000 shoppers.
After the pandemic is over, Stappert said, she believes the hype over personal shopping will die down some as people feel safer about re-
entering grocery stores but some demand will remain. Those customers include the very busy and people with mobility issues.
“I think there will still be a need for it,” she said.