PEOSTA, Iowa -- A Peosta manufacturer plans to spend $20 million to upgrade its equipment and add more than 30 new jobs.
Camso Manufacturing, a subsidiary of Camso Holding USA LTD, which is a subsidiary of Michelin North America, was awarded $600,000 in tax credits by the Iowa Economic Development Authority today for upgrades at its Peosta facility.
The Peosta location manufactures undercarriages for heavy equipment. An Iowa Economic Development Authority report states that the business "will be reworking its existing footprint in Peosta and purchasing new equipment to implement a Wheel Line, allowing for the processing of rubber or polyurethane molding on the outside of midrollers that are used within undercarriages."
The project at Camso will create 33 new jobs, 17 of which qualified for the tax credits. Those 17 jobs will have a wage of $21.13 per hour, according to the project report.
The report states that the company plans to have its facility ready for the new line by the end of 2023 and to purchase the equipment by 2025.
Camso will receive $120,000 of its tax credit award annually over a five-year period, beginning this year. The credits come from the state's High Quality Jobs program, which provides assistance to businesses to offset some of the costs to expand facilities.