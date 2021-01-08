The IHOP restaurant at 1785 John F. Kennedy Road has “permanently closed,” according to a recorded phone message at that location.
No specific reason was stated for why the Dubuque eatery went out of business. However, the restaurant chain recently has shown signs of stress amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The chain’s parent company, Dine Brands Global, announced in October that it planned to close more than 100 IHOP stores in the next six months. That decision came on the heels of a third quarter during which sales fell by 19%, compared to the same quarter the previous year.
IHOP is based in Glendale, Calif., and is well known for its pancakes, omelets and French toast.