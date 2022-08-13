3 Chinese corporate giants leaving NY stock exchange
BEIJING — Three state-owned Chinese corporate giants announced plans Friday to remove their shares from the New York Stock Exchange, adding to a growing financial separation between the biggest global economies in the midst of a dispute over scrutiny of company audits.
PetroChina Ltd., China Life Insurance Ltd. and China Petroleum & Chemical Co. made no mention of the auditing dispute or U.S.-Chinese tensions over Taiwan, security, technology and human rights.
The companies, in similarly worded statements issued within 30 minutes of each other, cited the small trading volume of their shares in New York. They said shares still would be traded in Hong Kong, which is open to non-Chinese investors.
Wall Street extends winning streak
NEW YORK — Wall Street capped a choppy week of trading with a broad stock market rally Friday, as the S&P 500 notched its fourth consecutive weekly gain.
The benchmark index closed 1.7% higher, for a 3.3% weekly gain. The S&P 500 hadn’t posted such a good stretch since November.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3%, while the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 index of smaller companies both closed 2.1% higher. Each index also posted a solid weekly gain.
Technology stocks drove much of the rally. Crude oil prices fell and bond yields were mixed.
