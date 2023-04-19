Biden signs executive order to improve access to child care
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order containing more than 50 directives to increase access to child care and improve the work life of caregivers, the White House said Tuesday.
The order seeks to improve the child care provided to the offspring of federal workers, including military families. It plans to lower costs for families that are part of the Child Care & Development Block Grant program. Military veterans would get better home-based care. And the Department of Health and Human Services would raise pay and benefits for teachers and staff in the Head Start program.
Bank of America sees profits grow 15%, avoids industry crisis
NEW YORK — Bank of America said its profits grew 15% last quarter, the latest of the big banks to do exceptionally well this earnings season as investors and consumers flock to Wall Street for safety after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
The nation’s second-largest bank by assets posted a profit of $8.2 billion, up from $7.1 billion in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, BofA earnings rose to 94 cents from 80 cents. The results beat analysts’ expectations.
BofA’s results were driven by higher interest rates, which have allowed the bank to charge more for customers to borrow. Net interest income rose 25% to $14.4 billion in the quarter.
J&J sales beat expectations
Johnson & Johnson beat first-quarter expectations, as growth in cancer treatments and the health care giant’s home market helped counter another revenue hit from the strong dollar.
The health care giant booked a $68 million loss on a one-time charge in the quarter related to its baby powder, and revenue grew more than 5% to $24.75 billion, which was better than anticipated.
Sales in pharmaceuticals, the company’s largest business, grew 4% in the quarter. The bulk of that revenue came from immunology and cancer treatments. Those include long-standing top sellers like the blood cancer treatment Darzalex and Stelara, which treats psoriasis and other inflammatory disorders.
United Airlines loses $194M but sees 2Q turnaround
United Airlines said Tuesday that it lost $194 million in the first quarter but its revenue soared compared with last year, and the airline said consumer demand remains strong despite economic uncertainties.
Chicago-based United’s loss was much smaller than the $1.38 billion loss it reported in last year’s first quarter, when travel was just starting to recover from the pandemic. United said that excluding one-time items, it would have lost 63 cents per share. That was slightly better than Wall Street’s forecast of a loss of 73 cents per share, according to a FactSet survey.
Revenue jumped 51% to $11.43 billion, about in line with analysts’ forecast of $11.42 billion.
Netflix reports burst in subscriber growth
SAN FRANCISCO — Netflix began the year with another burst in subscriber growth that eclipsed analysts’ projections for the third consecutive quarter, providing further evidence the video streaming service has regained its momentum after a jarring downturn in customers prompted a shake-up.
The 1.75 million gain in Netflix subscribers reported Tuesday for the January-March period was nearly 550,000 more than the average estimate among analysts surveyed by FactSet.
Netflix earned $1.3 billion, or $2.88 per share, in the first quarter, an 18% decline from the same time last year. Even so, the per share figure was slightly above analysts’ forecast, according to FactSet. Revenue edged up 4% from last year to $8.16 billion, a notch below analyst estimates.
U.S. stocks remain mixedNEW YORK — Wall Street closed Tuesday almost exactly where it began after a mixed set of profit reports led to a quiet day of trading.
The S&P 500 edged up by 3.55 points, or 0.1%, to 4,154.87 after drifting between small gains and losses throughout the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 10.55, or less than 0.1%, to 33,976.63, and the Nasdaq composite was down 4.31, or less than 0.1%, at 12,153.41.
Lockheed Martin was one of Wall Street’s bigger gainers. It climbed 2.4% after reporting a profit for the latest quarter that topped analysts’ expectations.
