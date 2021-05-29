U.S. blocks seafood from Chinese fleet for mistreating crew
WASHINGTON — The U.S. government blocked imports of seafood Friday from the fleet of a Chinese company that authorities say forced crew members to work in slave-like conditions that led to the deaths of at least three Indonesian fishermen last year.
Customs and Border Protection said it will place an immediate hold on any imports linked to the more than 30 vessels operated by Dalian Ocean Fishing, under a U.S. law that bars goods suspected to have been produced with forced labor.
Imports from Dalian, which primarily fishes for tuna, have exceeded $20 million as recently as 2018. Shipments linked to the company have dropped over the past year to about $200,000, officials said.
“We will not tolerate any amount derived from forced labor,” Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters as he announced the measure.
CBP issued what is known as a withhold release order that halts shipments that have suspected links to forced labor, under a law that has been on the books for decades, ostensibly to protect U.S. producers from unfair competition.
The law has been used with increased frequency in recent years, given the growing awareness of the prevalence of what is essentially modern-day slavery in a range of industries, with workers forced to work long hours for low pay, or none at all, and subjected to violence.
Both the State Department and Labor Department have also documented abusive conditions in the Chinese fishing industry, where mostly foreign crews often work 18 hours to 22 hours per day under abysmal conditions.
U.S. authorities have used the Tariff Act of 1930 to halt imports from specific companies, individual fishing vessels and all cotton and tomato products from the Xinjiang region of China, where the Chinese government is waging a brutal assimilation campaign against Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups.
The announcement Friday marks the first time that the U.S. has sought to block imports from an company’s entire fishing fleet, a sign that the CBP’s investigation found evidence of widespread abuse on Dalian vessels around the world.
Indonesia’s government in May 2020 accused the company of “inhuman” treatment of fishermen from that country, with dozens of men forced to work 18 hours a day for no pay or less than agreed upon. It said the conditions led to illnesses that killed at least three fishermen, whose bodies were cast overboard into the Pacific Ocean.
Dalian did not immediately respond to a request for comment made through its website.
Consumers boosted spending in April
WASHINGTON — Americans increased their spending by 0.5% in April, a slowdown after a massive gain in March that had been powered by the distribution of billions of dollars in individual stimulus checks.
Even with the pullback from a 4.7% surge in spending in March, the April increase provided further evidence that consumers are driving a strengthening recovery from the pandemic recession. The April gain was led by a 1.1% rise in spending on services, the sector that covers airline travel, hotels and restaurants — areas that were devastated by the pandemic-caused shutdowns a year ago.
Friday’s report also showed that inflation by a measure preferred by the Federal Reserve surged by a bigger-than-expected 3.6% for the 12 months that ended in April. Even excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core inflation over that period was a still high 3.1%.
Both figures are far above the Fed’s 2% annual inflation target. Yet the current year-over-year inflation figures are likely temporarily elevated. That’s because when the pandemic paralyzed the economy in early spring last year, many prices plummeted before rebounding later in the year. That factor at least partly explains why the 12-month inflation figures look so large. They are expected to ease in the coming months, although inflation pressures have been surfacing in the prices of many goods and components — a result, in most cases, of supply shortages.
In its report Friday on consumer spending in April, the government said that goods purchases fell 0.6%. To some economists, this suggested that consumers have embarked on a long-anticipated shift away from the large goods purchases many of them had made while hunkered down at home to spending on services, from haircuts to airline tickets to restaurant meals.
“The great consumer spending rotation to services has begun,” said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. “As health conditions continue to improve and the economy reopens, generous fiscal stimulus, rebounding employment and rising optimism will help unleash pent-up demand.”
Daco forecast that consumer spending, the main driver of the U.S. economy, could grow this year by around 9.5%. If so, that would amount to the strongest such showing since 1946, when the nation was emerging from World War II rationing and other restrictions.Friday’s report from the Commerce Department also showed that personal incomes, which provide the fuel for spending, tumbled 13.1% in April. But the drop in income was expected, having followed a record 20.9% income gain in March that reflected the billions in one-time checks to most adults.
U.S. stocks cling to modest gains
Stocks capped a listless day of trading on Wall Street with modest gains Friday and the S&P 500’s first weekly gain in three weeks.
Gains in technology and health care companies outweighed a slide in communications stocks, retailers and elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% and notched a 1.2% gain for the week.
The benchmark index closed out the final day of trading in May with a monthly gain of 0.5%. That’s the index’s fourth straight monthly increase and follows a bumpy few weeks in the markets as investors moved past a stellar corporate earnings season and focused on the tug-of-war between the economic recovery and rising inflation.
Wall Street largely shrugged off a report indicating consumer spending increased last month, the latest economic snapshot to show inflation accelerating in the U.S. economy. Treasury yields fell, including the yield for the benchmark 10-year Treasury. Typically, worries about rising inflation fuel expectations of higher interest rates, which can cause bond yields to rise.
The S&P 500 rose 3.23 points to 4,204.11, its third straight gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 64.81 points, or 0.2%, to 34,529.45. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 12.46 points, or 0.1%, to 13,748.74.
Smaller company stocks, which have outperformed the broader market this year, fell. The Russell 2000 index lost 4.10 points, or 0.2%, to 2,268.97.Inflation remains a key concern for investors, particularly if the global economic recovery is hampered if governments and central banks have to withdraw stimulus to combat rising prices. It’s partly why stocks fell two out of the past three weeks. Still, analysts expect any rise in inflation to be tied to the growing economy and will likely be more moderate.
Investors did not react harshly to the latest hotter-than-expected inflation data. The Commerce Department said Friday that personal consumption expenditures, a measure of inflation used by the Federal Reserve, rose by 3.6% in April. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, inflation was still high at 3.1%, and well above the Federal Reserve’s long-term target of inflation of around 2%.
Bond yields remained steady on the news, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury note trading at 1.58%, roughly where it’s been all week.