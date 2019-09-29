Dubuque Bank & Trust announced the hiring of Kevin Finke as commercial banker.
Eide Bailly LLC in Dubuque announced the following new hires: Jenna Hirtz, audit associate; Hiede Graves, payroll specialist; and Patti Bailie, bookkeeping associate.
The CEO of Hills & Dales, Marilyn Althoff, has been elected to the American Network of Community Options and Resources Board of Representatives. ANCOR is a national, nonprofit trade association representing more than 1,600 private community providers of services to individuals with disabilities.
Cheryl Biermann, a financial advisor with NaviPoint Advisory Group, an advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. in Dubuque, recently received the Certified Divorce Financial Analyst designation through The Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts.
Western Dubuque Biodiesel has received recognition from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration for achieving 1 million hours with zero lost-time accidents. A member company of the Iowa Biodiesel Board, Western Dubuque Biodiesel’s general manager, Tom Brooks, made the announcement at the company’s annual meeting in September.
On Sept. 19, the Dubuque Noon Optimists installed their 2019-20 officers and Board of Directors: Ron Bock, president; Joey Crowley, 1st vice president; Beth McGorry, 2nd vice president; Shirley Shannon, secretary; Barb Perleth, treasurer; David Ernst, board of directors; Tom Stoffel; board of directors; Bob Sullivan, board of directors; Ken Shannon, board of directors; Tim Dolson, board of directors; Molly Casey, board of directors.
The Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA announced Danielle Shea as the new director of marketing and communications.