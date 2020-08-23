Medical Associates announced that Dr. Andrea L. Ries has been elected to Fellowship in the American College of Physicians. The distinction is presented to internists who exemplify excellence in their practice and dedication to the communities in which they practice. Ries joined Medical Associates Clinic in July 1998. She also serves as chairwoman of the Board of Directors for Medical Associates Health Plans.
•
Eagle Point Solar announced hiring:
Beth Rueden as an energy analyst. She is tasked with working directly with system design analysts and field engineers to help create an overview of the energy output needs during the design stage.
Kyle Silva as a solar design specialist. Working directly with energy analysts and field engineers, he will help design custom solar energy systems engineered to meet the energy production and environmental carbon offset requirements for clients.
Ryan Marting as a journeyman electrician. Marting is charged with the electrical work associated with connecting a solar array to a utility meter.
•
Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced the promotion of Austin Heeren to treasury and payment solutions sales analyst.
•
Steeple Square has appointed Sister Priscilla Wood to its board of directors. Wood serves the Sinsinawa (Wis.) Dominican congregation as the director of arts and cultural heritage.