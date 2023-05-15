Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Dyersville, Iowa, we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
The Dyersville location of a John Deere equipment dealer is now the largest of the company’s locations in northeast Iowa.
Bodensteiner Implement Co., 13843 Iowa 136 N., now is operating out of an approximately 60,000-square-foot building in Dyersville, tripling its space in the community.
“We had multiple buildings before, multiple smaller buildings,” said Bret Haughenbury, manager of the Dyersville location. “Our technicians were spread throughout the space. Now, we have one shop where all the technicians can be under the same roof and have access to the parts department. It’s a lot easier to get to and a lot easier to get parts to the technicians.”
Bodensteiner Implement Co. was founded in 1982 by company President and CEO Bob Bodensteiner. There are 10 retail locations throughout northeast Iowa, including in Elkader and Monticello.
Haughenbury said the Dyersville location was a John Deere dealership before the location was purchased by Bodensteiner Implement Co. in 2009.
“Generally speaking about the business, we sell and service everything from lawn mowers to the biggest equipment,” he said. “We mainly cover Delaware and Dubuque counties, Jackson County. Some of Johnson County we get into, and Jo Daviess (Ill.) and Grant County in Wisconsin a little bit, as well.”
Haughenbury said the Dyersville location currently has about 30 employees. They moved into their new, expanded space in August. The new building was constructed on the same property as the previous retail store, which was knocked down.
“The new store is really better for our customers, as well,” Haughenbury added. “It allows us to serve them better.”
Bodensteiner Implement Co.’s Dyersville location is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. The location can be reached by calling 563-875-2724.
