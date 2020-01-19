Medical Associates Clinic announced:
Dr. Hendrik Schultz passed the Internal Medicine with Focused Practice in Hospital Medicine Maintenance of Certification exam from the American Board of Internal Medicine. Schultz has been with Medical Associates Clinic since July 2010. He received his medical degree from Eberhard-Karls University Tuebingen in Germany and completed a residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in Rheumatology at University of Luebeck in Germany. He also completed a residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in infectious diseases at the University of Iowa.
Dr. Theresa Hughes passed the Wound Care Certification Exam and is now certified in such care by the American Board of Wound Management. Hughes has been with Medical Associates Clinic since December 2015. She received her medical degree from Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine and completed her residency at Community General Hospital in Thomasville, N.C.
Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced that Jay Kim was hired as executive vice president, general counsel reporting directly to President and CEO Bruce Lee. Kim has worked with banking and financial services clients for more than 30 years, spending half of his career as general counsel and in senior management roles and the other half as an attorney in private practice.
Tim White joined Apple River State Bank as senior vice president-lending in the bank’s new Hazel Green, Wis., office. He will be responsible for agricultural banking relationships in southwest Wisconsin. He has an extensive agricultural background in banking and insurance. He also worked as a feed consultant and nutritionist for a family feed business and as district sales manager for Cargill.
Bodine Electric Co. announced:
Promotions:
Aaron Fishnick to senior buyer.
Dave Sima to international commodity buyer.
New hires:
David Masterson and Amanda Steiner joined the company in the Assembly Department.
Zach Clisch joined the company as a manufacturing engineer.
Clemens, Walters, Conlon, Runde & Hiatt, LLP, announced that Myia Steines has become a senior partner of the firm.
St. Mark Youth Enrichment announced that Kate Vakhrusheva joined as strategic resources specialist.
Great River Learning announced that Michael Canevello was promoted to regional director of acquisitions.
Dubuque Homebuilders and Associates Board of Directors:
Officers: President, Gerb Smith, of Smith Home Gallery & Cabinet Works; vice president, Joel Mozena, of Mozena Construction; treasurer, John Cook, of Spahn & Rose Lumber Co.; secretary, Rick Barton, of Barton Construction & Painting; and social director, Angie Arensdorf, of Gebhard’s Kitchen & Bath.
Board members: Mark Ernst, of Black Hills Energy; Ron Sterr, of Dubuque Bank and Trust; Brian Bowles, of Faust Millwork & Cabinetry; Phil Brennan, retired from Dubuque Bank & Trust; and TJ Runde, of Runde Electric.
The Greater Tri-State Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals recently elected new leadership:
President, Jeff Schneider, Archdiocese of Dubuque; president-elect/vice president, Wendy Knight, Northeast Iowa Community College; secretary, Amy Unmacht, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque; treasurer, Greg Orwoll, DuRide; education and program chair, Courtney Leonard, Clarke University; national philanthropy chairwoman, Christel Tatro, Stonehill Franciscan Services; communications chairwoman, Karen Tuecke, Sisters of the Presentation; membership chairwoman — Wendy Sweeney, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
At-large members: David Moore, Mercy Health Foundation; Jessica Schlader, Clarke University; Andy Schroeder, Prenger Solutions Group; Tiffany Stietz, Hospice of Dubuque; and Jennifer Walker, East Central Intergovernmental Association.