Wholesale inflation in U.S. declines in August to still-high level of 8.7%
WASHINGTON — Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 8.7% in August from a year earlier, a slowdown from July yet still a painfully high level that suggests prices will keep spiking for months to come.
The government also said Wednesday that on a month-to-month basis, the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — declined 0.1% from July to August, the second straight monthly decline. Yet the better readings mostly reflect plunging gas prices and don’t necessarily point to a broader slowdown in inflation.
California sues Amazon, alleging antitrust law violations by the company
NEW YORK — California is suing Amazon, accusing the company of violating the state’s antitrust and unfair competition laws. The state says Amazon has stifled competition and engaged in practices that push sellers to maintain higher prices on products on other sites.
In an 84-page lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Francisco Superior Court, the California Attorney General’s office says Seattle-based Amazon had effectively barred sellers from offering lower prices for products elsewhere through contract provisions that harm the ability of other retailers to compete. The lawsuit mirrors another complaint filed last year by the District of Columbia, which was dismissed by a district judge earlier this year. That decision is being appealed.
Federal agency OKs nearly $190 million in bids from offshore oil lease sale
NEW ORLEANS — The Biden administration has accepted nearly $190 million in bids from an offshore oil and gas lease sale that was held nearly a year ago but rejected by a federal judge.
Wednesday’s action by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management was required under the climate bill signed in August — something that disappointed environmentalists and was hailed by industry. The law also requires the bureau to schedule three sales that had been put on hold by President Joe Biden, with the first held by Dec. 31. An American Petroleum Institute official says he’s pleased that the sale has gone through but disappointed “that it took 19 months and an act of Congress.”
