Local markets Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Sep 2, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GavilonCorn — Sept. 3.24ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Beans — Sept. 9.43 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County COVID-19 altering local fall traditions Happy Joe's Pizza returning to Cascade Local markets Zoom stock surges, market value tops Boeing, Starbucks Facebook threatens to block news distribution in Australia After almost 40 years, Manchester auction business changes hands China complicates TikTok sale ordered by U.S. government Business news in brief Local markets Biz Buzz: Duck farm hatches in Dubuque County; new Galena champagne bar; Epworth auto business growing 3 local banks recognized as top lenders; local company helps with derecho cleanup Unemployment declines in local counties, signaling economic improvement Dubuque woman brings love of sewing, teaching to business Following injury, beloved Platteville bar owner maintains humor through recovery Coronavirus likely has changed forever the way restaurants are designed — for better and for worse U.S. rolls out free app for alerts on vehicle recalls Guebert: 'Zombie ideas' bog down U.S. agricultural policy More companies pledge to give workers time to vote Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements CORRECTED: Movie theaters ready to make return with changes in place New funeral home opens in Peosta Illinois state mask mandate expansion receives mixed reception from business owners Dubuque business launches 'guidance center' for employees' children US consumer spending rose a moderate 1.9% in July Local markets New skills-matching tool enhances local jobs website Former Dubuque bank vice president sentenced to probation on federal charge First rural 'innovation lab' launches in Cascade; 4 more to come Fed: Rates to stay ultra-low even after inflation picks up More than 1 million Americans file for unemployment, again Local markets Business news in brief Former Dubuque bank vice president sentenced to probation on federal charge Deere reports sales, profit declines in third quarter Dubuque baker remembered for 'big heart' Local markets McDonald's internal investigation extends beyond ousted CEO Facebook: Apple privacy changes will muck up online ads More blowout profits from tech companies push S&P 500 higher Flexsteel officials worry over pandemic impact as deep losses continue July sales of new homes surge 13.9%, far more than thought U.N.: Global tourism lost $320 billion in 5 months from virus American Airlines plans 19,000 furloughs, layoffs in October UPDATE: Flexsteel officials fret over pandemic impact as deep losses continue Flexsteel officials fret over pandemic impact as deep losses continue New Peosta business gets in on health trend RV popularity booming as virus makes many rethink vacation plans Lancaster council will again waive lease payment for theater Future of 3 southwest Wisconsin wind farms ride on high-voltage line