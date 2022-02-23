U.S. consumer confidence dips slightly
SILVER SPRING, Md. — U.S. consumer confidence declined modestly this month but remains high, even as prices for just about everything continue to rise.
The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index — which takes into account consumers’ assessment of current conditions and their outlook for the future — ticked down to 110.5 in February from 111.1 in January.
The Conference Board’s present situation index, which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor conditions, rose slightly this month to 145.1 from 144.5 in January.
The expectations index, based on consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, slipped to 87.5 in February from 88.8 in January.
Stocks slide further amid Ukraine crisis
NEW YORK — Stocks closed broadly lower Tuesday after Russia sent forces into Ukraine’s eastern region and the U.S., European Union and U.K. responded with economic sanctions.
The rising geopolitical tensions kept financial markets on edge, pulling the S&P 500 into a correction — Wall Street speak for a drop of at least 10% from its recent peak, but no more than 20%.
The benchmark index fell 44.11 points, or 1%, to 4,304.76. That puts it 10.3% below the all-time high it set on Jan. 3. The last correction for the index was in the spring of 2020, as the pandemic upended the global economy. That correction worsened into a bear market — a decline of 20% or more — as the S&P 500 sank nearly 34% in about a month.
“We’re overdue, and right now the market has been knocked for a loop from the one-two punch of higher interest rates plus geopolitical tensions,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite also lost more than 1%.
U.S. crude oil prices jumped 1.4% after earlier rising more than 3% as energy markets remained volatile. European natural gas prices jumped after Germany withdrew a key document needed for certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.
European stock markets, which have been particularly sensitive to developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, closed mostly lower.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 482.57 points, or 1.4%, to 33,596.61. The blue chip index had been down more than 700 points in the early going. The Nasdaq slid 166.55 points, or 1.2%, to 13,381.52.
Macy’s Q4 results tops analysts’ estimates
NEW YORK — Macy’s offered an upbeat outlook on Tuesday after reporting strong quarterly results that exceeded Wall Street estimates despite a slew of challenges from inflation to supply-chain clogs.
The New York company also said that it would not spin off its ecommerce division from its Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stores, rejecting a push from activist investor Jana to separate the businesses to create better value, similar to what Saks Fifth Avenue did early last year. The decision followed a comprehensive review, Macy’s said.
Macy’s earned $742 million, or $2.44 per share, for the three-month period ended Jan. 29. That compares with $160 million, or 50 cents per share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted earnings were $2.45 per share.
Revenue rose nearly 30% to $8.66 billion from $6.78 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Analysts were expecting profits of $2.01 per share on $8.46 billion in sales.
Home Depot sales remain strong in 4th quarter
Home Depot saw its sales remain strong in its fourth quarter as it continues to benefit from a sizzling housing market.
Sales for the three months ended Jan. 30 rose to $35.72 billion from $32.26 billion. This beat the $34.88 billion that analysts polled by FactSet forecast.
Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer’s health, climbed 8.1%. In the U.S., the metric increased. 7.6%.
Home improvement stores have been busy during the pandemic as people working from home took on new projects. Many also moved into new homes with more space for a home office.
Home Depot Inc. earned $3.35 billion, or $3.21 per share, in the fourth quarter. A year ago it earned $2.86 billion, or $2.65 per share.