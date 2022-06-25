EU leaders tackle inflation, energy shocks
BRUSSELS — A day after endorsing Ukraine’s candidacy to join the European Union, the bloc’s leaders turned their attention Friday to the severe economic turbulence from Russia’s war in the neighboring country as the conflict’s full impact sinks in and the threat of recession rises.
The EU’s 27 leaders gathered in Brussels to grapple with surging inflation, energy shocks, dwindling business and consumer confidence, and growing budget pressures.
The leaders also will have to contend with higher borrowing costs as the European Central Bank prepares to raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years to counter runaway price increases. ECB President Christine Lagarde, who plans to raise rates next month and again in September, joined the summit to discuss the economic outlook.
“We are in a difficult situation,” Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on her way into the summit. “It’s very important that we have this discussion.”
The EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, on Friday announced plans to issue 50 billion euros ($52.7 billion) of EU bonds to aid member countries between July and December as part of its flagship economic recovery program.
Pilots in line for big raises amid travel disruptionsDALLAS — The largest pilots union has approved a contract that would boost the pay of pilots at United Airlines by more than 14% over the next 18 months, potentially clearing the way for similar wage hikes throughout the industry.
The deal reflects the leverage currently held by unions with the industry facing a pilot shortage that has resulted in cancellations worldwide and fewer flights.
The Air Line Pilots Association said Friday that the council overseeing relations with United approved a tentative two-year agreement that covers about 14,000 of the airline’s pilots.
The contract would need to be ratified by rank-and-file pilots to take effect. Voting will run through July 15.
United, based in Chicago, is the first major U.S. airline to reach an agreement with its pilots since negotiations across the industry were put on hold because of the pandemic. Union groups at other big airlines have been watching the United contract talks closely as a potential guide in their own negotiations.
Stocks rally, driving Wall Street to winning week
Stocks racked up more gains on Wall Street Friday, as the S&P 500 had its best day in two years and just its second winning week in the past 12 to provide a bit of relief from the market’s brutal sell-off this year.
The benchmark index rose 3.1%, with technology and banks leading the broad rally. The S&P 500 notched a 6.4% gain for the week, erasing the brutal loss it took a week earlier, though it’s still close to 20% below its record set early this year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.7% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended 3.3% higher. Both indexes also posted a weekly gain that more than made up for their losses last week.
Stocks rallied this week as pressure from rising Treasury yields lets up somewhat and investors speculate the Federal Reserve may not have to be as aggressive about raising interest rates as earlier thought as it fights to control inflation.
